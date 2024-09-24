The Truth Patrol

Are There Three Dollar Bills In America? Think Kamala Among Others
The idiom “As phony as a $3 bill” implies something or someone is fake, shallow, or dishonest.
  
Ely
2
The Secret To A Fulfilling Relationship: Prioritize Communication
After many years of speaking to couples and many years of a happy marriage, my wife and I have come to believe that perhaps the most important aspect of…
  
Ely
Amazon Engaging In Disgraceful Book Banning
Shame on you, Amazon.
  
Ely
12
Navigating the Federal Reserve's Unpredictable Policies: What You Need to Know
Is anyone surprised that the U.S.
  
Ely
2
Vaccines: The Crimes That No One Wants To Prosecute
My wife and I were talking about the vaccines that we received as children.
  
Ely
5
The Presidential Debate: Perception Is Everything
You have to hand it to the Democrats; they are out to win—really win—and do whatever it takes, pay any price, as long as it takes, to take Donald Trump…
  
Ely
If Media Personalities Were Doctors, Most Would Be Deregistered
Oh, for the days of Walter Cronkite.
  
Ely
The Magical Power Of Healing From Within
The idea of the body healing from within has stood the test of time.
  
Ely
Australia: You Better Wake Up And Fast On Immigration
Many of the Western Democracies are being overrun by immigrants, both legal and illegal.
  
Ely
5
A Critical Gap: The World’s Indifference to Autism’s Root Causes"
Remember the TV show The Naked City in the late 1950s and early 60s?
  
Ely
5
The Biden-Harris Moral Ambiguity Is Bordering On Evilness
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" - Edmund Burke.
  
Ely
3
What Do People Want And What Motivates Them?
What Things Do Most People Want?
  
Ely
1
