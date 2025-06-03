The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mara's avatar
Mara
11h

Donald Trump's inconsistency is undermining whatever ideals that people might - and have - supported. Making America Great Again is fine - but if they want to maintain global supremacy while undermining and dissing their allies, they will be walking a precarious path.

Trump's words and actions regarding Big Pharma - and "his" "beautiful vaccines" and all the other crap - make it impossible to trust him. RFK needs to move gradually - sure. But he has a record of integrity and consistency over many years, and I feel he can be trusted to do what he can, within the political structure. Trump is another story - all over the place, and people are still making justifications for his actions and believing that he is some sort of saviour.

Trump may be better than the presented alternative - Kamala Harris. But that is a long way from thinking he can do no wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark.Kennard's avatar
Mark.Kennard
13m

I would say that in the past, the USA relationship with allies has been built on threats. They’ve threatened countries who refuse to promote transgender cult ideology and are well known in geopolitical circles to place people in the bureaucracies of their allies who have pledged allegiance to USA interests over the interests of their own people. The USA has also always blamed other countries for things they themselves are doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture