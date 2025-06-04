The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Jordan's avatar
Dave Jordan
10h

Jews have been kicked out of many countries across the world since at least the 12th century. There are the Jews and then there are the Jews. Ask yourself why? I am only presenting a known historic fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Jordan's avatar
Dave Jordan
9h

What the fuck is Lyndsey Graham doing with his BS in Ukraine. He is a criminal war munger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture