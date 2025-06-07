The following article from the Gatestone Institute highlights what is becoming increasingly evident: Trump’s strong aversion to war may be perceived as weakness in foreign policy. His statements—regarding Hamas releasing hostages, ending the Ukraine-Russia war, and stopping the Houthis from firing missiles at the U.S. while allowing them to target others—do not inspire confidence in his ability to prevent future conflicts.

Trump’s frustration over Putin not heeding his advice makes him appear ineffective. Additionally, his apparent willingness to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran—after having harshly criticized Obama for the JCPOA—is deeply concerning.

What’s also concerning is Trump’s tendency to suddenly turn against friendly nations while offering the highest praise to some of the world’s most notorious actors.

by Majid Rafizadeh