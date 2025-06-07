The following article from the Gatestone Institute highlights what is becoming increasingly evident: Trump’s strong aversion to war may be perceived as weakness in foreign policy. His statements—regarding Hamas releasing hostages, ending the Ukraine-Russia war, and stopping the Houthis from firing missiles at the U.S. while allowing them to target others—do not inspire confidence in his ability to prevent future conflicts.
Trump’s frustration over Putin not heeding his advice makes him appear ineffective. Additionally, his apparent willingness to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran—after having harshly criticized Obama for the JCPOA—is deeply concerning.
What’s also concerning is Trump’s tendency to suddenly turn against friendly nations while offering the highest praise to some of the world’s most notorious actors.
Is Trump 'Going Wobbly' on Iran?
Uh oh. US President Donald J, Trump has reportedly fired a "slew of pro-Israel officials in America First 'course correction,'" and that "Trump is looking for an Iran dove to take over as Middle East chief at National Security Council, while pushing for nuclear deal," according to Middle East Eye.
Iran uses it centrifuges to enrich uranium to high levels. Highly enriched uranium is needed only for nuclear weapons. No highly enriched uranium, no nuclear bombs. Even one uranium-enrichment centrifuge in Iran's possession is a nuclear weapon waiting to happen.
If the US Congress could please pass a bill as soon as possible preventing the US from allowing centrifuges in Iran, it would be an enormous benefit to US and global security.
Meanwhile, America's enemies -- Russia, China, North Korea and Venezuela -- are waiting to see if the US actually has any real backbone before deciding if it is safe for them to go on offense again.
This is not warmongering — it is the last resort when diplomacy fails and survival is on the line. Israel and the US have every right to defend themselves – and the region – against a regime that openly seeks their extermination.
Unfortunately, Trump has repeatedly given Iran reason to bet on that. First, Trump told Hamas in January that they had to deliver all the hostages or "all hell will break out." When Hamas did nothing of the kind, Trump's dramatic response was -- nothing. Even better, Trump seemed to "throw Israel under the bus." How perfect!
Then, on March 7, Trump sent Khamenei a letter saying that Iran had two months to dismantle its nuclear program... Hmm. It is now June and Iran has been enriching more uranium than ever. No wonder Iran's regime assumes it is holding a royal straight flush.
Iran's regime saw what happened to Libya's Muammar Qaddafi when he gave up his nuclear arsenal. Iran's regime saw what happened when Ukraine, thanks to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 – signed by Ukraine, Russia and the US – gave up its nuclear arsenal. The lesson they surely learned was: No nukes, no power. Iran will not voluntarily give up what it must see as its insurance policy for ruling Iran forever.
The Truth Patrol is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Israel and the US have every right to defend themselves – and the region – against a regime that openly seeks their extermination."
Yet, at the same time the 'State" of Israel seeks the extermination of the Palestinian people.