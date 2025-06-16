Did you know there’s a nerve in your body that can help you feel more relaxed, reduce inflammation, and even improve digestion and sleep? It’s called the vagus nerve—and stimulating it might be the secret to better health.

What Is the Vagus Nerve—and Why Should You Care?

The vagus nerve is the main communicator between your brain and your body. It’s been nicknamed the “great wanderer,” as it travels through the chest and abdomen, connecting with all the internal organs. It helps manage:

Heart rate

Breathing

Digestion

Inflammation

Stress response

The vagus nerve is one of the most important nerves in your body, playing a key role in the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions. Here's a breakdown of what it does:

Slows heart rate

Promotes digestion

Reduces blood pressure

Stimulates saliva and bile production

Controls bowel movements

The vagus nerve sends signals from the brain to organs (like the heart, lungs, and stomach) and then sends sensory information back to the brain (such as how full your stomach is or how your gut is feeling).

It also controls reflex actions such as coughing, sneezing, swallowing, and vomiting. In addition, it plays an anti-inflammatory role via the “inflammatory reflex,” helping the body prevent overreactions in the immune system’s response to injury or foreign invaders like viruses or bacteria.

If the vagus nerve gets damaged or irritated, many problems can occur because of all the organs it communicates with. Some of these include:

Hoarseness or loss of voice

Trouble swallowing

Irregular heartbeat

Digestive issues

Fainting (vagal syncope)

How the Neck Affects the Vagus Nerve

The vagus nerve has an intimate relationship with the upper neck, specifically the base of the skull and the C1 and C2 vertebrae. When there is subluxation—a misalignment with fixations—in that area of the spine, it can interfere with the function of the vagus nerve.

Research has shown that using a chiropractic adjusting instrument like the PulStar can correct upper neck issues and influence the vagus nerve. Here’s how:

Unlike manual adjustments, the PulStar delivers rapid, low-force mechanical impulses to targeted spinal segments. These impulses, delivered by a handheld device connected to sophisticated analysis software, are precisely measured and applied. The stimulation is subtle, yet powerful—offering a level of precision that manual techniques can’t match.

So how does this connect to vagus nerve stimulation?