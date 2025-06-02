While narcissism is looking inward, altruism is a call to look outward. So how do we achieve this in the Age of Narcissism?

In a society increasingly driven by self-promotion, hyper-competition, and the craving for instant gratification, practicing altruism can feel like swimming upstream. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter encourage a perpetual showcase of self, where success is measured in likes, views, and followers. It’s all about assuage one’s self-image. Our current culture has provided narratives that often glorify the individual over the community, celebrating personal gain, status, and visibility over empathy and service.

Yet despite all this self-focus, a haunting question lingers: Are we truly happier?

According to the World Population Review’s most recent happiness index, the United States—despite its wealth, technological advancement, and material comfort—ranks only 23rd globally. This low ranking is telling. It suggests that no amount of luxury or self-optimization can compensate for the erosion of deeper social bonds: the disintegration of the family unit, the waning of religious or spiritual anchors, and the loss of authentic community.

So where do we go from here?

The Problem with Extreme Narcissism