One of the more interesting developments to emerge from the COVID era is the philosophical shift observed in some conventional medical doctors. Terms like innate—once primarily heard in chiropractic circles—are now increasingly used by immunologists and other medical professionals when discussing the body’s inborn immune system.

Just a few days ago, I watched the latest webinar from the Vaccine Safety and Research Foundation (VSRF), featuring Dr. Pierre Kory as the guest speaker. Dr. Kory is a highly respected critical care specialist, but due to his outspoken views on the COVID crisis and his support of ivermectin, he was stripped of several honorary recognitions. In response to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 vaccine injuries and Long COVID, he founded the Leading Edge Clinic to treat patients suffering from these complex conditions.

The webinar, titled Blowing the Lid Off SIDS—Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (also known as crib or cot death)—explored a troubling rise in infant mortality, particularly in relation to early childhood vaccinations. Dr. Kory highlighted that this increase appears to coincide with the rising number of vaccines administered in an infant's first year of life.

At one point, Dr. Kory accurately described that the breathing control centers are located in the brainstem, just above the top vertebra of the neck. He referenced a recent study titled Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death: An Analysis of the VAERS Database 1990–2019 and Review of the Medical Literature, which has attracted considerable attention.

According to the study, inflammatory cytokines—produced in response to stress—can act as neuromodulators on the brainstem. In infants under six months old, the liver is not yet mature enough to efficiently clear adjuvants (chemical additives in vaccines) from the bloodstream. These cytokines may disrupt the brainstem's function, potentially leading to prolonged apnea or interrupted breathing.

The authors found that of 2,605 infant deaths reported to VAERS over a 30-year period, 58% occurred within three days of vaccination, and 78.3% within seven days. They also suggested that adjuvants capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier may disrupt respiratory control in the medulla, part of the brainstem.

At one point during the webinar, Dr. Kory stated bluntly that no child should receive any vaccine. I was taken aback—though perhaps I shouldn’t have been. I’ve been researching the potential dangers of vaccination since the 1970s, and my own children were never vaccinated. Many chiropractors have long been concerned about vaccine-related injuries. In our practices, we began seeing more frequent and severe reactions in babies following the introduction of MMR and other combination vaccines.

Dr. Kory also touched on the long-standing advice given to parents about avoiding stomach sleeping for infants due to asphyxiation risks. While he acknowledged that this guidance appeared to reduce the incidence of SIDS, he also questioned the reliability of the supporting statistics. Interestingly, I had been advising parents to avoid placing babies on their stomachs for another reason: the mechanical stress it places on a newborn’s delicate neck.

So, what does all of this have to do with chiropractic care?