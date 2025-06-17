The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SUE MANNING's avatar
SUE MANNING
11h

There is NO other way!!!

Cut the HEAD off the Snake

AND crush the entire BODY of this spawning/spewing tyrannical Race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
11h

We need to take notice of just how quickly they went from freedom to oppression. Fear from man is a tool in the hand of evil and is a snare. Fear of God alone keeps us from the madness from malevolent people and gives wisdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture