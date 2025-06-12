The Truth Patrol

John
36m

I studied medicine at Oceania University of Medicine until the start of my third year, around late 2021. I decided to withdraw because my aunty had recently "died suddenly" after her second AZ shot, and I was unwilling to receive or administer the clot-shot vaccines. During my studies, I also learned that taking an oath upon graduation was no longer a universal requirement.

