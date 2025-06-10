Just When You Thought It Was Safe Again: A New mRNA Vaccine Hits the Market

You thought it was safe to return to your local doctor or pharmacy—when it seemed the COVID-19 vaccine frenzy had finally died down—a new mRNA vaccine arrives, promising yet another wave of spike protein production in the body.

This latest addition is called MNEXSPIKE, developed by Moderna. According to the FDA:

“For active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).”

MNEXSPIKE has been approved for individuals previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine who are:

65 years of age and older , or

12 through 64 years old with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

We were told that with RFK Jr. leading reform efforts and Dr. Marty Makary as the new FDA director, things would change. But not so fast—Big Pharma still appears to hold the reins. The following new mRNA-based vaccines are already in trials or pending approval:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Moderna’s mRNA-1345

Cytomegalovirus (CMV): Moderna’s mRNA-1647

HIV: Moderna’s mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1574

Influenza: Moderna’s mRNA-1010

Cancer Vaccine: Moderna’s mRNA-4157

Meanwhile, a non-mRNA newcomer, MenQuadfi, a meningococcal vaccine, is also making headlines.

According to the FDA, MenQuadfi may cause serious side effects, including:

Injection site reactions (pain, redness, swelling)

Malaise

Muscle aches and pains

Headache

Fever

More alarming, the FDA lists severe symptoms requiring emergency care, such as:

Sudden vision loss, eye pain, or halos around lights

Irregular or pounding heartbeat, shortness of breath, fainting

Severe headache, confusion, slurred speech, weakness, tremors, and more

According to Dr. Brenda Baletti, clinical trial data indicate a 5.3% rate of serious adverse events—and this shot is being administered to babies as young as 2 months old.

So, the question remains: Why do we tolerate serious adverse events—including death—from these vaccines?

The common justification is that “the benefits outweigh the risks.” But in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, that assumption is increasingly under scrutiny. Millions of people have reported injuries—some life-altering—from these shots. And yet, the tolerance for pharmaceutical harm is disturbingly high compared to other industries.

Take automobiles, for example. Cars, despite being indispensable, are routinely recalled for defects—especially those that pose a risk of injury or death.

We don’t accept mechanical defects in vehicles because the risk to life is unacceptable. Yet with pharmaceutical products, we often turn a blind eye to harm, even when it's well documented.

To illustrate the point, Brady Reilly & Cardoso, LLC, a legal firm specializing in vehicle liability, regularly publishes charts highlighting the most dangerous defects—those serious enough to warrant a “Do Not Drive” advisory.

If we demand strict safety standards for cars—recalling them for even the potential of harm—why don’t we apply the same rigor to vaccines? The answer is increasingly hard to ignore. Government agencies, elected officials, public schools, universities, and even leading medical journals have become deeply entangled with Big Pharma. What’s driving the system isn’t public health—it’s profit.