Those who fought so hard during the COVID-19 era for the freedoms that were egregiously taken away are hopeful that with the new Trump administration, there will be action, compensation, and even a price to pay from those who so willingly punished us.

Recently, Dr Jay Battycharia was on the Bari Weiss Podcast, Honestly. Dr Jay related how he was censored, demeaned and actually had his life threatened during the dark days of COVID because he went against conventional thinking. He came across as a gentle, thoughtful and intelligent man who converted to Christianity, which gave his life a new direction. Dr Jay was one of the original signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, which opposed the societal lockdowns, wearing of masks and the closure of schools, resulting in children staying at home for weeks, months and in some cases, more than a year. He recognized the damage done by the COVID-19 regulations.

Of course, Dr. Jay is now the head of the NIH, which funds all medical research in the United States. I'm afraid there will not be a dramatic shift in policy in Battycharia.

A few statements stood out. Bari Weiss asked, "Should gain of function research be banned?"

Dr Battycharia's response was:

"Okay, so you have to be careful here. There's some gain of function research which is entirely benign, has no chance of causing a pandemic, and might even be a vital tool for advancing human health. So for instance, you have some protein you want expressed so that you can use it as a treatment."

He was also asked about RFK Jr.'s stance on vaccines and autism.

"He has ideas about what causes autism. But I'll tell you, from a scientific point of view, first, there's been a tremendous increase in autism diagnoses. And I look at the data, you can't avoid seeing it.

Huge increases in autism diagnoses. Everyone has their pet theory for why. And yet, we don't know why.

"But I would love for you to contend with the stakes of having a question mark over this topic and what the stakes are for children. Because children not getting the Covid vaccine, not a big deal. Children not getting the MMR vaccine, extremely big deal."

He is still caught up in the conventional wisdom that there is no evidence of any link between the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and autism. It seems unfathomable that someone would think that. Some studies have shown a link, and there is voluminous anecdotal evidence from parents who have seen changes in their children within hours or days of receiving these vaccines. Sure, research into which children are susceptible would be valuable, but to deny there is no link between autism and vaccination is ludicrous.

Dr Andrew Wakefield and his team first alerted the world to this possibility in a 1978 paper in the Journal Lancet. It didn't take long for Wakefield to be debunked and ostracized by the medical establishment. You can't touch the topic of vaccines in any way. They are sacrosanct.

This study was undertaken because parents of babies were approaching doctors relating how, within hours or days of being vaccinated, their babies were never the same. This was particularly noted when the measles, mumps, and rubella shots were rolled into one.

You can watch an interview Wakefield did with Del Bigtree of the Highwire in 2018. It starts at about the 9:00-minute mark of the video. It's still relevant today and shows how nefarious forces work to crush you if you challenge the prevailing dogma.

One positive thing that Battycharia did mention is his attitude toward the COVID-19 shots for children.

"But would I vaccinate them with a Covid vaccine? No, I would not vaccinate a child with a Covid vaccine. It doesn't make sense."

Meanwhile, the new head of the CDC is all in on the vaccines, and the CDC still recommends COVID–9 injections from six months of age onwards.

Then there is RFK Jr., who has spoken of restricting drug advertisements and cleaning up the food supply–all laudable pursuits. However, he's been strangely silent on the COVID-19 'vaccines'.

