The beginning of 2025 is almost upon us. Will this be a new beginning, or will it be business as usual? The COVID-19 lies seem to continue. Over Christmas, I heard someone espouse how the TGA is doing a good job of regulating the dispensation of drugs in Australia. I almost broke down in hysterical laughter.

The TGA, a subsidiary of the FDA in America, is fraught with corruption. The group is funded by the drug industry. It’s like “the fox guarding the henhouse.” The TGA continues to espouse the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ to this day. So I thought, let’s examine the issue of Excessive mortality in Australia and America and see where we stand today.

So, the only time excess mortality was significantly in negative territory was in 2020 in Australia, when the island nation had yet to have an outbreak of COVID-19. Since then, and with the advent of the COVID-19 injections, Excess Mortality has remained stubbornly above the 0% line.

The medical establishment advocates would say that people are still dying of COVID-19, and that's why we have excess mortality. They discount the adverse effects of the 'vaccines'. Well, they can't have it both ways; if the 'vaccines' worked, why would there be excess deaths from COVID-19? The fact is they have made many people sicker.

The release of the Pfizer Papers outlines many areas where the authorities allowed a fraudulent product onto the market. In just one area, cardiovascular adverse events, we can see how dastardly these injections really are.

Out of the total of 42,086 people evaluated in the first three months of the rollout, 1403 suffered cardiovascular reactions, and out of those, 136 people died. These statistics alone should have stopped the injections in their tracks without even looking at the neurological, digestive, menstrual and autoimmune events.

From the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Researchcomes this study and an important statement:

STATISTICAL EVALUATION OF HEALTH OUTCOMES IN THE UNVACCINATED

"Vaccines are legally classified as "unavoidably unsafe" under controlling U.S. law. Unsafe is the antithesis of safe. The use of the word "safe" to market this particular class of product, by any objectively-rational view, can only be described as fraud."

In the study, 1482 post-birth individuals from the 48 continental U.S. states were surveyed. The states compared these to the vaccinated cohort. The survey found that compared to similar numbers of unvaccinated individuals, the vaccinated group sustained more health problems as they matured. Also, the risk of death in the first year between the two groups was striking.

In Vaccinated Population: 0.54%

In Unvaccinated Population: 0.09%

So the increased risk of death/health-related cause in Vaccinated: 532%

Then we have the definite link between vaccination and autism, as well as the cover-up, clearly revealed over the years by journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Many doctors know it, patients understand, and I know it because I've seen the effects on children as related by parents post-vaccination. It's hard to believe that this has gone on so long without any agency taken to task by governmental elected officials, other than a few voices.

Will Trump's new Make America Healthy Again policy address it or just clip a few scalps at the margins without making any substantive changes?

There will undoubtedly be no help from the Biden administration during what's remaining of his presidency. Biden and his Democratic allies are pushing for a huge taxpayer bailout of Big Pharma. Are the drug companies so destitute that they need a cash infusion? This will cause a large price hike on drugs, which the public will blame Trump for when he enters office.

So, let's ask: Will Trump pull the trigger on Big Pharma? They deserve it.