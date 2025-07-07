The Truth Patrol

Bellatrix
3h

This is so awful and I will be praying for Australia, and especially for all of the Jewish community.

Come here Ely! I know you’re not a big fan of Trump, but I know he’s the best leader of the entire world and the best one the United States has ever had. Thank God he is a friend to Israel!

Just make sure you move to a Red state with good weather! You and your wife would probably love the Davis mountain area of Texas, high altitude, no humidity, winters aren’t real bad and summers are cooler than most of the United States. No hurricanes either.

anonwaffen
6h

Australia is Noahide ground 0 of the world and you want more?!

Can’t even throw a Roman (Indo-European for hello for thousands of years pledge of alliance us and Canada Bellamy salute) without getting arrested.

The figures are all from professional “anti”semetism”” finders who are overwhelmingly more likely than the mean to defraud - buildings- aka Jewish lightning.

Not uncommon attacks and horribly drawn swasis/ Hakenkreuzes are all self inflicted and reported. It’s actually a miracle if not a self-chosenite perpetrating these acts to force Shabbos government to ban speech that they hate - which is what just happened…

But no… Oy Gevalt “anuda” Shoah is the takeaway :$.

Tragic the IGF mowed down so many fellow Jews as if they were goyim.

