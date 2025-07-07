Australia is currently grappling with a significant surge in antisemitic incidents—an alarming trend that has raised deep concern among Jewish communities and the broader public. This is not what I signed up for when I immigrated to Australia 45 years ago.

What makes it worse is that, instead of our elected government taking decisive action to stop this in its tracks, the situation is worsening. Since the atrocious slaughter and kidnapping of Israeli civilians by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the level of antisemitic hatred on display has been turbocharged.

Within days—before Israel had even begun a full military response—thousands of people in Sydney were marching in support of Hamas, chanting “death to Jews” and “from the river to the sea.” Shockingly, no one was arrested, except for one brave individual carrying an Israeli flag—detained by police for “incitement.”

In the past few days, two more reprehensible incidents occurred in Melbourne—each potentially deadly.

In one case, a man attempted to set fire to a synagogue. In another, a mob of about 20 people attacked an Israeli-owned restaurant, smashing windows and causing considerable damage.

Restaurant, synagogue attacked in ‘night of fire and broken glass’

These events evoke disturbing parallels to Kristallnacht—the "Night of Broken Glass" in Nazi Germany, when Jewish-owned businesses were destroyed in a wave of coordinated violence.

While we saw a startling display of police brutality against people during Covid-19 for not wearing masks, we have not seen anything remotely similar to open racist activity in Australian society. We mostly get meaningless, irrelevant words.

A Staggering Increase in Antisemitic Incidents

Between October 2023 and September 2024, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) documented 2,062 antisemitic incidents—a staggering 316% increase from the 495 incidents reported the previous year. This is the highest number since ECAJ began tracking in 1990. The rise includes physical assaults, vandalism, hate speech, and online abuse.

According to the 2025 J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism, Australia experienced the steepest rise in antisemitism among English-speaking countries.

Is Australia proud of this? Is it becoming a haven for antisemitism?

The Law Is Clear—So Why No Enforcement?

Australia has a Racial Discrimination Act that clearly outlaws hate speech and discriminatory conduct based on race or ethnicity. It states:

“The RDA protects people from racial discrimination in many areas of public life... The RDA also makes racial hatred unlawful.”

Under Australian Act there are racial vilification sections that make it imperative to prosecute people for racially inflammatory speech. So why weren’t arrests made in Sydney?

The answer lies in weak political leadership. From the top down, politicians issue vague, ineffectual statements with no impact. Our Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, was quick to sympathize with Gazans and call for a ceasefire—while mutilated bodies of Israeli civilians were still being identified.

Perhaps Wong should visit Gaza herself—where her openly lesbian marriage would not be celebrated, but criminalized. Instead, she has been at the forefront of granting more visas to Gazans than any other country. Why? These are not people aligned with Australian values. Some civilians in Gaza were complicit in the October 7 attacks—either participating, harboring hostages, or remaining silent.

Even in Nazi Germany, there were civilians who took great risks to protect Jews. In Gaza, not one has come forward to assist in locating hostages.

Australia’s Support of UNRWA: A Moral Failing

Australia also continues to support UNRWA—the United Nations Relief and Works Agency—a deeply flawed organization that perpetuates refugee status for Palestinians rather than integrating them into other Arab countries.

What’s worse is that UNRWA staff have been linked to Hamas. A report by UN Watch details how members of a 3,000-strong UNRWA Telegram group celebrated the October 7 massacre, shared images and videos, and openly prayed for Israel’s destruction—violating every code of international neutrality.

“UN Watch continues to find abhorrent antisemitism and support for jihadi terrorism by UNRWA staff... while asking when their UN salaries would be paid.”

Why should my tax dollars go toward supporting such a vile organization?

Qatar: Australia’s Dubious Ally

Australia also maintains close ties with Qatar—a state sponsor of terrorism and antisemitism. Qatar harbors Hamas leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal, even while their operatives commit atrocities.

Yet our government approved Qatar Airways purchasing a 25% stake in Virgin Australia

This is a country that still practices modern slavery and spreads antisemitic propaganda through its media arm, Al Jazeera. It funds academic programs in Western universities—including in Australia—where it pushes extremist narratives onto naive students.

Most Australians don’t seem to care, as long as their flights are cheap. It’s a sad truth that, for many, money trumps morality.

Australia Is Failing As Nation Of Moral Fortitude

As long as Australians have their beaches, footy, and cricket, little else seems to matter. Morality, education, and historical awareness have been tossed aside.

Australia’s education system is in crisis. Young people have no real understanding of history—and few comprehend the significance of events like Kristallnacht or the Holocaust.

Some say, “This is not who we are.” But if nothing changes, this is who we are becoming.

Our Prime Minister has remained largely silent—unable or unwilling to make a national address on the issue. He should be doing this on live TV with an address to the nation. Unfortunately, the Australian people voted for a government of leftist appeasers with an almost landslide victory, and the response suggests most citizens don’t care—as long as the problem doesn’t affect them directly.

Time to Leave?

Many Jews in Australia are now asking whether it's time to leave. I know I am.

For decades, I believed in the promise of this country. But when your safety, identity, and heritage are under assault—and your government refuses to act—what choice remains?

If this trend continues unchecked, Australia risks losing not only its Jewish community—but also any sense of a moral compass. How low you have fallen as a nation.