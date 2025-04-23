When death arrives at one’s doorstep, it’s usually a gradual decline due to a chronic illness or the body wearing out due to old age. Then, there is the situation where death strikes suddenly in the form of a heart attack or cardiac arrest. Before the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ most of us probably never thought much about people dying suddenly without warning; it was a rare occurrence, especially in the young. Ed Dowd, in his book, “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, documents hundreds of cases of the very young dying well before their time. This kind of event should be rare.

In his book, Dowd also highlights well-known Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Warne famously made this tragically ironic statement in July 2021:

“I think it’s just a matter of getting on with it, get your double vax and get on with it and learn to live with it,”

No one knows for sure if the COVID shot killed Warne, but it’s just another one of the long lines of the young dying at such an early age. If he hadn’t taken the shots, would he still be alive? We never know, but they certainly didn’t give him life and health.

The pattern of a massive spike in myocarditis is self-evident.

Early on in 2021, we started to see evidence of cardiac problems following people receiving the COVID-19 shots. The US military documented this in a paper:

This paper studied 23 male members of the military who presented with chest pain following injection with the mRNA products. All had elevated levels of troponin, which indicates some damage to the heart muscle that can even be asymptomatic. Myocarditis was confirmed by MRI scans of the heart. The degree of the problem was dose-dependent, meaning the problem was more prominent following a second injection.

I previously mentioned that the Australian government health department introduced a new diagnostic code for myocarditis following mRNA ‘vaccination’.

“From 1 January 2022, a new item (63399) was listed on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) for cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assist in diagnosing myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”

Here, the government health department acknowledged a heart problem caused by the injections they were promoting yet continued to state that they were safe and effective and recommended that everyone from 6 months onward get vaccinated. So they knew that it was neither safe nor effective at preventing COVID-19, nor did it stop transmission. You can’t make up this kind of disconnect.

What makes the situation worse is that the most significant target group for developing myocarditis was the young, not the elderly.

The mechanism is pretty well established at this point.

The mRNA injections trigger the body to create spike proteins.

The spike proteins migrate from the arm to many areas, including the heart.

The spike causes an inflammatory reaction in the myocardium (heart muscle).

Immune response with infiltration of myocytes (heart cells) with lymphocytes.

Bursts of testosterone in young males accentuate heart stress.

Chemicals called cytokines are released that enhance inflammation

An increase in troponin levels and MRI changes reveal myocarditis.

Young athletic males are most at risk.

Most people recover from myocarditis, but some will die suddenly, as we’ve seen, especially with young male athletes. For others, undetected myocarditis can be like a ticking time bomb that strikes some years later.

Most people recover from myocarditis, but some will die suddenly, as we've seen, especially with young male athletes. For others, undetected myocarditis can be like a ticking time bomb that strikes some years later.

Do you know of anyone who suffered from myocarditis in the past four years since the rollout of "Operation Warp Speed"? The answer, in many cases, would be in the affirmative. I personally know three confirmed instances of myocarditis following the mRNA shots. In another case, a family member suffered chest pain after his first injection but did not have a confirmed case of myocarditis.