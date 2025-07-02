The Truth Patrol

John
20hEdited

Thank you, Ely, for another insightful article.

What if the vaccines were never intended to kill lots of people rapidly?

During my basic training in the Australian Army, way back in the late 1980's, I learned that our role as military combatants in the field was not to kill the enemy outright, but to maim them - contrary to Hollywood action-movie folklore. When an enemy soldier is injured, it requires at least two others to tend to him, thereby diverting precious enemy resources and gradually diminishing their strength.

Might the purpose of the fake-vaccines not have been for a similar outcome, not to kill outright in most cases, but to maim the enemy (i.e.,us)?

In military jargon, a "soft kill" is a strategy aimed at incapacitating the enemy through non-destructive means. A "slow kill" is a related concept more aligned with deterrence or attrition strategies that impose gradual, persistent damage or strategic costs over time rather than immediate destruction. A soft kill can be part of a slow kill approach.

Given that our adversaries play the long game and that their role is to create chaos and destruction on a world scale, it would make sense to view these medical interventions as serving a range of purposes, from initially gauging public compliance or obedience with "mandates" to weakening large populations over time, diminishing our resources and causing long term harm and socio-economic destruction.

We outnumber them, but we also know that most of the world's leaders are Fabians. The Fabian strategy is a military approach that avoids large, direct battles and frontal assaults, instead focusing on gradually weakening the enemy over time through harassment, disruption of supplies, and lowering morale. It is essentially a war of attrition and indirection, designed to wear down a stronger opponent by avoiding decisive confrontations and prolonging the conflict until conditions favour the weaker side, them!

This, I think, best encapsulates the nature of our conflict. From what I’ve seen, however, no one has addressed this topic yet, certainly not the number-crunchers (i.e., epidemiologists and biostatisticians).

