When I was a child, the only vaccines I remember getting were the smallpox and polio shots. I probably had the diphtheria and tetanus as well, though I can’t recall. Vaccines were part of the ritualistic process that children were expected to adhere to. They were minimal in number in those days, as there were no measles, mumps, whooping cough, rubella, or chickenpox vaccines. Growing up, I never really thought much about vaccines.

When I entered chiropractic college, I came across a book written in 1957, The Poisoned Needle, which piqued my curiosity.

In the book, the author mentions that the cause of disease is rarely explored, and the only answer is vaccination, which the author believes results in even more vaccination. Even as early as 1957, the author believed that medicine was causing new diseases by injecting millions of people with products that were harmful and mostly ineffective. Now, to say that vaccines were ineffective was considered heresy, and it still is in many parts today.

Then I heard Dr Robert Mendelsohn, a pediatrician, talk about the dangers of vaccination. At that point, I decided not to get my children vaccinated in the 1970s. In my practice, as time went on, I started to see more children, and I began to notice something unusual. In the 90s, more and more parents were bringing in children who were suffering alterations in their mood or behavior within hours or days after receiving the MMR vaccines (mumps, measles, rubella). If you hear of one or two cases, you may think it’s just a coincidence. But if you see 10, 20, or 30 parents repeating the same scenario, that is a pattern. The correlation is unmistakable; several decades ago, autism was a 1 in 10,000 event; today, in the U.S., it’s 1 in 36 children.

However, the health departments in every country kept pushing the necessity of these vaccines to save lives, and anyone who challenged the prevailing ideology was lambasted. Even the odd doctors, such as Mendelsohn or Dr Andrew Wakefield, who were severely reprimanded for their linkage between MMR vaccines and autism, did not stand a chance against the onslaught of the pro-vaccine juggernaut. Over the years, however, there has been research trickling out about the linkage between vaccination and autism. A CDC whistleblower, Dr William Thompson, came out and stated that the CDC knew of a link between autism in African Americans and MMR vaccines.

As journalist Sharyl Atkisson states in her new book. Follow The Science:

“In 1975, the cost of vaccinating a child from birth to age six was $10 (in 2001 terms, adjusted for inflation). As more vaccines were added to the list, the cost ballooned to $385 in 2001. Today, it’s thousands of dollars. The costs are largely hidden to us since we get inoculated for free or with minimal out-of-pocket payments.”

Roman Bystrianyk is a modern-day investigator who has studied the history of vaccines for several decades. His site, Dissolving Illusions, contains a lot of information, including graphs of the history of various vaccines accessible to anyone. Bystrianyk visited places like Yale Medical Library and scoured official government documents to examine the incidence of infectious diseases and the dates vaccines were introduced.

The deaths from measles dropped dramatically during the 20th century without a vaccine. How come? So why have we been injecting children with the measles vaccine when the likelihood of dying is remote?

It’s a similar story for whooping cough. The vaccine was introduced in the late 1940s. By then, deaths from whooping cough had decline to an extremely low level.

The pattern is similar in most Western countries as displayed in the comparative graph between England and the U.S.

The graph of pneumonia and influenza deaths is quite interesting. Since the late 1940s, deaths from both have been consistent. The first flu vaccine was released in the United States in 1945. Again, the question is, how did the death rate decline so dramatically? Yet, today, people are pushed to get flu jabs year after year. They haven’t reduced the death rate and often are ineffective, depending on the flu strain.

The answer lies not in the vaccine but in lifestyle. Before the mid-1900s, public health and sanitation were different from what they are today. There was little oversight of toxic substances in the air, water, and soil. This was evident with our visit to Stoke-On-Trent in the U.K. in 2013. The visit was prompted by the origins of my wife's maternal grandparents' dinner set. She was curious about the origins of this rather beautiful, ornate set of serving dishes and dinnerware.

We visited the Gladstone Pottery Museum, the only intact 19th-century coal-fired pottery museum. Walking through the factory, we saw how difficult the lives of workers must have been. The coal fires polluted the air, and there was no escape from the dust and soot, even at home.

At the potteries, between the silica dust and lead in the paint, and the heavy loads of items carried in and out of the kilns, with their intense heat and the cold outside, it was no wonder that the average life expectancy was only 40. Until the mid-1800s, children worked in these conditions, as did their parents.

Gradually, from the middle of the 19th century, the work conditions improved, first for children when the working age was gradually raised to 16, then the reduction in lead content in paints, improved ventilation, and then finally the change from coal to gas and electricity to provide the heat for the kilns.

In many cases, flush toilets and creating modern sewage systems help clean up the amount of infectious agents. Previously, human and animal waste flowed in open sewers. I remember studying about the Industrial Revolution in high school with the rapid urbanization, people living in close quarters, and pollution from burning coal, which filled the air in many cities. Pittsburgh––a steel city for many decades––was filled with terrible air pollution. The cars of the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s were major polluters compared to today.

Then there was the introduction of antibiotics, which helped to stem deaths from bacterial infections, often the secondary result of viral infectious diseases. Alexander Fleming accidentally discovered penicillin in 1928 when he noticed a culture of Staphylococcus bacteria contaminated by a fungus from which penicillin was isolated. Production of penicillin started in 1944, and in 1946, my mother's life was saved, thanks to penicillin, after she sank into a coma from a pelvic inflammatory infection following my birth.

So how did we get to the mantra that vaccines save so many lives when the history and data of infectious diseases contradict it? How did we get to the stage where we need to vaccinate humans from cradle to grave, and the more, the merrier? It comes down to the power of the alliance between governments and the pharmaceutical industry, and it doesn't matter how egregious the damage or how illusory the claims are.

Perhaps vaccines may have some value in Third World countries where conditions are very unsterile, and there is no proper sanitation. It does appear, however, that we have gone past the tipping point in First World countries by injecting people over and over. It's no wonder we are experiencing an epidemic of chronic disease in all age groups.

It's time for people to do their due diligence and assess all aspects of any vaccine, both positive and negative. So, it entails doing your own research and not believing what you are told by the government-medical establishment complex. Indeed, the Covid experience has taught us that.