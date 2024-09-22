Shame on you, Amazon. You are now engaged in the 2024 version of book burning. You know where we have seen this before in history. It's a case of Amazon acting at the behest of the left-wing and corporate medical-pharmaceutical thugs who are stifling the freedom of expression.

I have seen this before: medicine wants to avoid engaging in a vigorous debate examining both sides of an issue. Instead, it defaults to the drug culture that has enveloped Western democracies. It's not that democratic when you think about it. The policies in our midst are now regressive.

Paul Mark, the author of the book in question, is a highly published and world-renowned doctor. He is also the co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a testament to his professional standing and commitment to public health. Below is his bio:

“Dr. Marik was best known for his revolutionary work in developing a lifesaving protocol for sepsis, a condition that causes more than 250,000 deaths yearly in the U.S. alone.

Dr. Marik is an accomplished physician with special knowledge in a diverse set of medical fields, with specific training in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, Pharmacology, Anesthesia, Nutrition, and Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. He is a former tenured Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, Virginia. As part of his commitment to research and education, Dr. Marik has written over 500 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters and authored four critical care books and the Cancer Care Monograph. His efforts have provided him with the distinction of the second most published critical care physician in the world. He has been cited over 54,500 times in peer-reviewed publications and has an H-index of 111. He has delivered over 350 lectures at international conferences and visiting professorships. As a result of his contributions, he has been the recipient of numerous teaching awards, including the National Teacher of the Year award by the American College of Physicians in 2017.

In January 2022 Dr. Marik retired from EVMS to focus on continuing his leadership of the FLCCC and has already co-authored over 10 papers on therapeutic aspects of treating COVID-19. In March 2022 Dr. Marik received a commendation by unanimous vote by the Virginia House of Delegates for “his courageous treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients and his philanthropic efforts to share his effective treatment protocols with physicians around the world.”

We know what's behind this ban. Dr Marik, along with his colleague Dr Kory, spoke out about the injustice of COVID-19 policies, including testifying before Congressional Committees about the damage caused by the mRNA shots.

The FLCCC has written a letter to try to overturn this ban. Here is the letter from their website that they sent to Amazon. I suggest we all do the same. It's unconscionable.

“To Jeff Bezos and the Leadership at Amazon,

Representing the voices of cancer patients and their families across the globe, FLCCC Alliance is writing to express our deep disappointment and strong condemnation of Amazon’s recent decision to ban “Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer” by Dr. Paul Marik. This book, backed by over 860 peer-reviewed studies, has been a life-saving resource for thousands of patients seeking integrative treatment options, many of whom have been failed by conventional therapies alone.

Cancer is one of the greatest public health challenges of our time. The American Cancer Society projects an unprecedented rise in cancer diagnoses this year, especially in younger people. Traditional treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation have advanced, but they are not enough. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, emerging threats like turbo cancers have pushed oncologists and medical researchers to explore every possible avenue of treatment—including the use of repurposed drugs and metabolic interventions as highlighted in Dr. Marik’s book.

Dr. Marik’s book, which ranked #118 out of over 50,000 Cancer (Books) on Amazon and #35 in Medical Research (Books), has been a resource for nearly 15,000 readers on Amazon and accessed by more than 200,000 people on FLCCC’s website alone. These numbers highlight the urgent need for this information.

The book has provided a clearinghouse of essential information, allowing doctors to think creatively about accessible, affordable therapies that could significantly improve patient outcomes. However, despite the overwhelming support, Amazon unjustly banned this book on September 16, 2024, citing claims of “misleading information” and “defrauding customers.” Amazon has yet to provide Dr. Marik with any examples or explanation. Amazon has gone as far as to cancel Dr. Marik’s publishing account and ban him from publishing any future books on the platform. Again, without citing any specific issues of concern.

It is essential to understand that “Cancer Care” does not replace conventional treatments but complements them. Dr. Marik’s extensive research is designed to support patients and physicians in using scientifically backed, repurposed medications alongside traditional therapies to enhance results and improve quality of life. The decision to censor this book silences a critical conversation on innovative cancer care options and undermines the principles of free speech and medical information access.

This decision is seen by many as an attempt by Big Tech and the pharmaceutical industry to suppress cost-effective, scientifically validated alternatives to expensive conventional treatments like chemotherapy, a $200 billion industry.

While the FLCCC continues to make this book available for free on our website to ensure no one is denied access, the choice to remove it from Amazon—a global marketplace relied upon by millions—limits the reach and impact of this critical information. It is unconscionable to deny cancer patients, who are already fighting for their lives, the knowledge they need to explore every possible treatment option.

As Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at FLCCC, Dr. Marik’s professional expertise is unquestionable—he has authored over 700 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters, and four critical care books. He is one of the most published critical care physicians globally, with advanced certifications in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, and Nutrition Science.

We demand that Amazon immediately reverse its decision and reinstate Dr. Marik’s book for sale on your platform. This is not just a matter of restoring access to information; it is a matter of life and death for many patients seeking hope in the form of alternative and integrative treatments.

We urge Amazon to do the right thing and allow cancer patients and their families the freedom to access information that could potentially save their lives.

Sincerely,

FLCCC Alliance”