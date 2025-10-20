One of the major flaws exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic was the one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare. Regardless of age, natural immunity, history of adverse reactions, or personal risk profile, everyone was expected to receive multiple boosters of a so-called vaccine. This failure to acknowledge individual autonomy had serious consequences.

Just as we all have faces, arms, and legs, we all have a spine that keeps us upright. But just like our facial features or fingerprints, no two spines are exactly the same. Some differences are subtle, while others are quite significant.

Spinal anomalies are more common than many realize. For instance, most people have heard of spina bifida. In its more severe form, there’s a gap in the spinous process where the vertebra doesn’t fully fuse, exposing the underlying soft tissue.

A more benign version is called Spina Bifida Occulta, where the vertebral bone hasn’t fused, but there’s no soft tissue involvement. These cases are usually asymptomatic. In the image below, the arrow points to such a gap in the fifth lumbar vertebra (L5).

Other anatomical variations include congenital fusion of the bottom lumbar vertebra with the sacrum, or an extra lumbar vertebra formed from the sacrum, resulting in six lumbar vertebrae instead of five.

Congenital fusions also occur in the cervical and lumbar spine with some regularity. For example, if vertebrae C6 and C7 are fused, there are only six moveable cervical vertebrae instead of the typical seven.