Studies conducted in the United States report that approximately two-thirds of the population regularly suffer from some form of gastrointestinal (GI) problem. Most people rely on remedies such as antacids and proton pump inhibitors to relieve a wide range of symptoms including nausea, heartburn, colitis, excessive gas, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Few people consider that a visit to a chiropractor may help calm and regulate the gastrointestinal system. When the anatomy and physiology of the body are understood, the connection becomes clearer.

People who spend time around chiropractic patients often hear reports of improvements in digestive problems. Of course, some people may say, “I went to a chiropractor once and it didn’t fix my stomach trouble.” Expecting an overnight miracle, however, is unrealistic. The body often needs time to adapt and restore balance.

What is the link between your gut and the nervous system?

Your body relies on signals from the brain to regulate many essential functions. The brain communicates with organs, tissues, and cells through nerves that branch out from the spinal cord. These nerve signals help regulate blood flow, heart rate, breathing, muscle movement, sensation, and digestion. The following chart shows the relationship: