Let's say you work late and skip eating. Then, later in the evening, you get hungry and grab some fast food. You rapidly satiate yourself with the food, accompanied by a fizzy drink. Then you grab some dessert, a cake loaded with a thousand calories.

By the time you get home, hunger pangs are once again stirring, and you decide to cook yourself some pasta. Along with a beer or two, you sit down in front of the TV. Then it's off to bed with a relatively full stomach, and you have a restless, interrupted sleep with indigestion. You resort to stomach antacids to suppress the symptoms, keeping you awake.

What is wrong with this picture? Obviously, you've eaten all the bad foods and at the wrong time. The following day, you wake up with bags under your eyes, puffy skin, and your hay fever going crazy. You're experiencing a reaction, feedback for an unhealthy lifestyle.

Every cell in your body is a marvel of nature. Just think about it: You have trillions of cells and literally millions of biomolecules, all working in perfect harmony. Enzymes, DNA, genetics—all these elements orchestrate a symphony of life within you. It's a testament to the hidden wisdom inside us, a wisdom that's truly extraordinary.

The great Nobel Prize winners who have studied biology are humbled by the body's intelligence. The body is amazing, and the treasure that's sitting there stored, waiting to come out to the surface to bring well-being into our lives and true healing, is enormous.

In our society, we've somehow come to view disease or symptoms as inherently bad. But is that really the case? Chiropractic philosophy offers us a different perspective, one that can open our minds to a new understanding of health and wellness.