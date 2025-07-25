There’s a strange demographic irony at play. The percentage of people over 65 has been rising for decades, yet overall life expectancy in countries like Australia and the U.S. has recently stagnated.

According to Global Economy, both countries now have about 17% of their populations aged over 65.

That’s not particularly high globally. Monaco tops the list at 36%, but with a population of just 38,000, it's a statistical outlier—many wealthy retirees relocate there to enjoy the Riviera lifestyle. More relevant is Japan, where 29% of the population is over 65, making it the real frontrunner. This demographic shift is largely due to the aging baby boomer generation—those born between 1946 and 1964. In Australia, the number of people over 65 has grown by 23% in just 11 years.

One unavoidable fact about the over-65 cohort is their growing demand for medical services. As we age, our bodies naturally deteriorate to some degree. Seniors typically require more medical attention than younger people. Actuarial data and insurance tables show the risks of illness, injury, and chronic disease increase exponentially with age. Even accounting for some over-servicing and over-medication, the prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, joint replacements, and dementia rises sharply.

Another challenge is that the number of general practitioners aged 65 and over is declining. The doctor-to-patient ratio is shrinking, meaning fewer doctors are caring for more patients. Many GPs are themselves baby boomers now heading into retirement, contributing to a global doctor shortage.

We see the effects in Australia: patients report long waits to see GPs, and getting in to see a specialist—even with private insurance—can take months. In the U.S., the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects a shortage of 140,000 doctors by 2036—just 11 years from now.

Encouraging doctors to remain in the workforce past retirement age would help, but the system itself is a deterrent. Increasingly impersonal, tech-driven care and rising bureaucratic demands are driving early retirements. My wife practiced medicine into her late 70s but eventually stepped away—she'd had enough.

Burnout now affects even younger doctors. Long hours, rising stress, and regulatory scrutiny—especially during COVID—have left many frustrated. Some physicians even faced disciplinary action for pushing back against questionable mandates.

So what can be done?

One answer: people need to become their own health advocates. This doesn't mean self-diagnosing via Google, but listening to the doctor within—focusing on habits that support health and longevity.

Ironically, many older people are on medications intended to “keep them healthy,” yet the drugs themselves can cause serious problems. When someone is on six, eight, or ten medications, unpredictable interactions are almost inevitable.

Falls are now a leading cause of disability and death among the elderly.

Drug-related falls in older patients: implicated drugs, consequences, and possible prevention strategies

A 2008 study estimated that nearly 39 million Americans over 65 sought treatment for falls, at a cost of $28 billion—a figure likely much higher today. Many of these falls are medication-related.

Remember how Joe Biden kept tripping up stairs or falling off his bike? It was later revealed he was taking Ambien, a sleep aid. It’s not hard to imagine this playing a role in his much-criticized debate performance last year.

Polypharmacy—the use of multiple medications—is a major contributor to falls. Some experts say it's involved in 30% of them. Common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, blurred vision, and confusion. Combined, these effects can impair balance, coordination, cognition, and judgment.

And when an elderly person falls, they’re often prescribed even more medication—creating a vicious cycle.

A partial solution is to reduce dependency on the medical system by taking proactive control of our health. That applies at any age.

Last year, I visited a doctor about my knee—I'd had some cartilage removed years earlier. When the nurse looked over my intake form, she was surprised: “You’re 78 and not on any medication?” Taking pills in old age has become the norm, not the exception.

Being proactive means moving regularly—gym work, swimming, walking, and something I’ve found especially valuable: Tai Chi. This slow, controlled martial art emphasizes balance, muscle strength, and breath control.

The key is mindset. You’re never done with your body. Don’t dwell on what you can’t do—focus on what you can. Even in your 80s and beyond, you can stay active, even compete.

Carrie Reese for example, is an 84-year-old grandmother who can deadlift 195 pounds (88 kg). I’d better get moving—I’m currently at 80 kg.

Just do it. Don’t worry about doctor shortages. Look after your body, and it will look after you.