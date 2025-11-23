A few days ago at a social event, I mentioned in conversation that at 79 I was still working. The person I was speaking with looked genuinely shocked. “You’re still working? Why don’t you take it easy and enjoy life?” They had recently retired because they were tired of the stress of their job, yet now that they were retired, they seemed lost—directionless.

There’s an assumption that retirement is bliss, that freedom from the stresses of work is an ideal state to be attained. Yet many discover that retirement brings its own disillusionment, often summed up in the question, “Is this all there is?”People are so focused on the finish line that they forget to enjoy the journey.

This often leads to deeper, spiritual questions:

Who am I?

Why am I here?

Where am I going?

Americans and Australians seem to have everything—large homes by global standards, modern cars, endless entertainment at their fingertips, and readily available healthcare, including complementary therapies. Historically, our societies are as free as they have ever been, though there are worrying signs this trend may be reversing.

Despite all this abundance, we face a growing spiritual malaise. Consider a few statistics: