Nothing in war is ever simple. What appears to be a clear-cut victory often produces far-reaching consequences—some anticipated, others entirely unforeseen. This dynamic is evident in the recent conflict between Iran and the U.S.–Israeli coalition.

Winners

The Military

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have demonstrated formidable capability. Their operations showed precision and reach, targeting not only military infrastructure but also key leadership within Iran’s security apparatus, including elements of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

Such displays of military effectiveness are unlikely to go unnoticed by global powers such as China and Russia, both of whom closely monitor shifts in battlefield capability and strategic doctrine.

The Iranian Regime

Despite severe military degradation, Iran’s ruling regime remains intact—and, in its own narrative, victorious. Though severely reduced, Iran still has ballistic missiles, drones, and the enriched nuclear material is still there, whether buried or in some secret location.

From the regime’s perspective, survival itself constitutes success. Enduring sustained attacks from what it characterizes as the “Big Satan” (the United States) and the “Little Satan” (Israel) reinforces its ideological worldview. This is, after all, a government that survived the devastating Iran–Iraq War of the 1980s, during which it sustained enormous human losses.

A key misunderstanding in many Western analyses is the extent to which ideology shapes the regime’s calculus. Its religious and political framework places value on sacrifice and martyrdom, interpreting endurance under attack as both moral and strategic validation.

Additionally, Iran has demonstrated its capacity to exert economic pressure globally. Its disruption of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for oil and natural gas—has had ripple effects across international energy markets.

China and Russia

The economic consequences of the war have created opportunities for both China and Russia.

Rising energy costs have accelerated interest in alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, particularly electric vehicles (EVs). China, already the world’s dominant producer of exported EVs, stands to benefit significantly from this shift. Its manufacturing scale and export capacity position it to capitalize on increased global demand for non-petroleum transportation. Just this past March it exported 349,000 EVs.

Russia, meanwhile, benefits directly from higher oil prices. Increased revenues strengthen its fiscal position and provide additional resources to sustain its own geopolitical ambitions. With energy demand remaining high, countries across Europe and Asia—including India—continue to rely on Russian exports despite political tensions.

Losers

The Iranian People

While governments and militaries calculate victory and loss in strategic terms, it is often ordinary people who bear the greatest burden—and this war is no exception.

The Iranian population faces the compounded effects of military conflict, economic disruption, and political repression. Infrastructure damage, inflation, and shortages of essential goods place immediate strain on daily life. At the same time, the regime may tighten internal controls in the name of security, further limiting personal freedoms.

Unlike the leadership, the Iranian people have little influence over the decisions that led to war, yet they experience its consequences most directly. Over time, these pressures risk deepening social unrest, economic hardship, and generational dislocation.

The belief that as Trump put it, “Help is on the way”, did not pan out and it seems the population is demoralized.

Western Economies

Western economies have been strained by surging energy prices. Even in the United States—largely energy self-sufficient—gasoline prices have risen sharply to $4.00 a gallon. Other countries face more acute challenges, including supply shortages and the reintroduction of rationing measures.

Australia highlights the vulnerabilities of energy policy decisions. Once self-sufficient in fuel refining, it now operates with limited domestic capacity and relies heavily on imports. Short-term measures, such as fuel tax reductions and emergency sourcing, offer temporary relief but do not address structural weaknesses.

Compounding the issue is the impact on agriculture. Fertilizer production—closely tied to energy inputs—has been disrupted, raising concerns about food supply and long-term price stability.

Australia in 1980 was self sufficient in fuel. To see the folly of misguided energy policy watch this video here.

U.S. Global Reputation

The war has had a noticeable impact on perceptions of the United States abroad.

Strained relations with allies, combined with the perception of unilateral decision-making, have contributed to declining trust among both governments and publics. Even traditionally close partners have expressed concern over the lack of consultation and the broader strategic direction of U.S. foreign policy.

This shift has tangible consequences. Countries are increasingly diversifying their economic and political relationships, often turning toward emerging powers such as China and India. Over time, this could reshape alliance structures and reduce U.S. influence in key regions.

U.S. Tourism

Tourism to the U.S. ties in with its global reputation. The U.S. tourist industry is taking a hit and perhaps a bit more for some time to come. The actions of U.S. authorities are turning people away. This is not just as a result of the war, but the fact that the war is unpopular with many, it’s causing people to reassess their travel plans.

Airline bookings, hotel registrations are down and Canadian travel, traditionally a big source of tourist revenue is down 25%. Australian travel to the U.S. is also down and since the war, I get strange looks from Aussies when I tell them I’ll be travelling to the U.S. in May.

Israel

Despite its military successes, Israel faces a more complicated strategic outcome.

Global public opinion has been shifting, with declining support in several regions. In the United States, perceptions appear increasingly divided, with some viewing Israel as a driver of escalation, whether fairly or not.

Polling data reflects this trend, suggesting a growing share of Americans hold unfavorable views. While public opinion is fluid, such shifts may carry political consequences over time, particularly in shaping future U.S. policy depending on electoral outcomes.

War rarely produces absolute winners or losers. Military victories can coexist with political, economic, and human costs. As always, the heaviest burden is often carried not by governments, but by ordinary people caught in the middle.