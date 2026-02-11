Garden Island and Nuclear Submarines

Just 40 minutes from where I live sits Garden Island, home to the HMAS Stirling Naval Base. A causeway connects the island to the mainland, making it very much part of metropolitan Perth rather than some remote military outpost. The base is currently undergoing a massive upgrade, with costs estimated at anywhere between $5 and $8 billion, depending on the source. The works include a new training centre, additional housing, upgrades to the submarine pier, and — most controversially — a facility designed to handle radioactive waste.

Yes, radioactive waste.

The official rationale is strategic necessity. The United States’ major base in Guam, we are told, is too close to China and therefore vulnerable to missile strikes. As a result, Australia — and specifically Western Australia — is being positioned as a safer alternative for basing and maintaining U.S. and nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS agreement.

There are, however, serious problems with this logic.

First, it is remarkable how easily the Australian government can find billions of dollars for military infrastructure, while other critical areas of public need remain chronically underfunded. Mental health services, disability support, and social care systems are in visible decline. Recently, Australia was shaken by the horrific murder–suicide of a doctor and his family — a tragedy reportedly driven by years of unmanageable pressure while caring for two autistic children, coupled with the effective disappearance of government support services.

When families reach breaking point while departments meant to help them are “missing in action,” it raises an obvious question: what exactly are our priorities?

All signs also point toward economic pain being passed on to the public. Inflation remains stubborn, interest rates are high, and it is increasingly likely that tax increases are coming. The government appears to have lost control of inflation, yet seems perfectly comfortable committing future generations to billions in defence spending with little public consultation.

Then there is the issue of nuclear hypocrisy.

For decades, Australia has banned the development of a domestic nuclear power industry. We don’t have a single nuclear power plant. The justification has always been that Australians don’t want nuclear facilities “in their backyard.” That concern has been politically untouchable — until now.

So how does that square with the reality of nuclear-powered submarines operating out of Garden Island, effectively in the suburbs of Perth? How does banning civilian nuclear energy on safety grounds align with hosting military reactors and radioactive waste facilities near a major population centre?

The contradiction is hard to ignore.

China, meanwhile, remains Australia’s largest trading partner. This raises another fundamental question: is China actually likely to invade Australia?

There is little evidence of public hostility toward Australia within China. You don’t see mass protests with chants of “Death to Australia,” or even “Death to America” or “Death to Israel,” as seen elsewhere in the world. And yet, by hosting American nuclear submarines and expanding U.S. military presence, Australia may be voluntarily painting a target on itself in the event of a conflict between China and the United States.

What, exactly, would be China’s incentive to go to war with Australia?

Australia may not manufacture much, but it is extraordinarily rich in resources — resources China depends on. In 2024 alone, Australia exported to China approximately:

$104 billion in iron ore

$12.5 billion in coal

$16 billion in liquefied natural gas

$34 billion in gold

Those are just the major exports.

Australia also holds the world’s largest known reserves of uranium. Despite banning nuclear power at home, we are perfectly happy to sell uranium overseas, earning roughly $1.2 billion annually — while refusing to use the same resource domestically to provide clean, reliable energy for Australians themselves.

This contradiction, again, is striking.

Australian leaders might also consider the military realities they are inviting. China is not a minor or emerging power; it is a highly advanced military state with a formidable missile arsenal. The Dongfeng DF-31 and DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles have estimated ranges of approximately 11,000 and 15,000 kilometres respectively. These missiles reportedly reach speeds approaching Mach 30 — roughly 22,000 miles per hour — exiting Earth’s atmosphere before descending onto their targets.

If Garden Island truly became a strategic threat in a conflict scenario, it would be a legitimate target. And the idea that such missiles could be reliably intercepted strains credulity. “Good luck” is not a defence strategy.

Finally, as with so many major decisions in Australia, there has been minimal genuine public input. This is a pattern we’ve seen before. The government’s handling of COVID-19 was deeply flawed, heavy-handed, and in many cases incompetent. There is little reason to believe this venture will be managed any better — except that this time, the consequences involve radioactive material, foreign military assets, and the long-term strategic positioning of the country.

All of it, of course, funded by taxpayers.

Australia deserves an honest national conversation about what is being built in its name, why it is being built, who truly benefits, and what risks are being quietly accepted on behalf of people who were never asked in the first place