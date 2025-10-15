Now that the remaining living hostages have been released via Qatari mediation, it’s time to assess the war that Hamas initiated.

Let’s be clear: this is not a peace deal. Believing otherwise is delusional. It is simply another ceasefire. In fact, Israel is right back where it was on October 6, 2023—under a fragile truce, but now with the added burden of devastating loss.

In exchange for 20 living hostages, Israel released approximately 2,000 prisoners—hundreds of them convicted terrorists. These individuals are not likely to reform and settle into quiet lives. They will return to commit more atrocities. This is on top of previous swaps for release of some hostages, in total almost 3,000 terrorists have been released.

It’s worth recalling that Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, was released from an Israeli prison in 2011 as part of a swap involving 1,025 Palestinian prisoners for a single Israeli soldier. Ironically, Sinwar’s life had been saved by Israeli doctors who removed a brain tumor while he was incarcerated.

What many don’t realize is that since Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005, Hamas has fired more than 22,570 rockets into Israel. The cycle is familiar: violence, then a ceasefire, then violence again. Hamas’s goal is explicitly genocidal—it says so in its charter.

Between the slaughtered civilians on October 7, the hostages, and the Israeli soldiers and security personnel who died in the conflict, more than 2,400 Israelis have been killed. To understand the scale: if the U.S. suffered proportionally, that would equal over 88,000 American deaths—30,000 more than the U.S. lost in Vietnam. How would the U.S. respond if a neighboring country fired rockets and killed that many civilians?

The trauma—both physical and psychological—inflicted on Israeli society is immeasurable. And while Israel’s intelligence failure to anticipate the October 7 massacre must be scrutinized, we must also examine the broader picture.

Hamas achieved its goals. Israel did not.

After two years of hostage-taking and brutal warfare, Hamas remains in Gaza. Weakened, yes—but still standing. Its goals—killing Israelis and surviving the war—were met. Israel’s goal, the elimination of Hamas, was not. And most of the world turned against Israel before it even entered Gaza in response to the attack.

Meanwhile, much of the Western world erupted in mass demonstrations supporting Hamas, with chants of “From the river to the sea”—a thinly veiled call for Israel’s elimination. Many chanting didn’t even know which river or sea they were referencing.

Adding insult to injury, countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia recognized a non-existent Palestinian state while Israel was still at war and working to free hostages. These gestures, hailed by Hamas, amounted to diplomatic rewards for terrorism.

Qatar’s Hypocrisy and the Muslim Brotherhood

Qatar has been elevated to near-heroic status in diplomatic circles, despite being the host nation for Hamas’s leadership. Qatar, along with Turkey, is a prominent backer of the Muslim Brotherhood—an extremist Islamist organization banned in several Arab countries, including Egypt.

Founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the Brotherhood promotes Islamic supremacy, sharia law, and virulent antisemitism—everything that contradicts Western democratic values. Qatar, Hamas, and Erdogan’s Turkey are all disciples of this ideology.

At the recent Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza’s future, Qatar, Turkey, and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas were in attendance. Notably absent? Any Israeli representative—despite Israel being the victim of Hamas’s attack. Curious.

It hasn’t taken long for Turkey’s leader to make threatening comments toward Israel, and they want to take a leading role in Gaza, adjacent to Israel. Silence from Trump.

Qatar has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza, has the largest lobbying group in America, spreads hateful messaging through its network, Al Jazeera and is the biggest funder of American universities to the tune of billions a year. It’s all designed to foment Islamic radicalism in the West.

Trump, Qatar, and Hypocrisy in Foreign Policy

In 2017, President Trump publicly called on Qatar to stop funding terrorism. Fast forward: he now refers to Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as an “amazing man” and praised his “tremendous” role in the ceasefire deal—while Qatar continues to harbor Hamas leadership in luxury.

Trump falsely claimed that Qatar shares a border with Iran, suggesting they needed protection. In fact, Qatar does not border Iran. Nonetheless, Trump signed a military pact to protect Qatar and reportedly permitted the construction of a Qatari military base in Idaho. Even more absurdly, he allegedly asked Netanyahu to apologize to Qatar after Israel attempted to target Hamas leaders in Doha—and Netanyahu complied.

While much was (rightly) made about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings in Ukraine, little has been said about the billions the Trump family has allegedly received from Qatar. The silence is deafening. The grift, staggering.

Conclusion: Nothing Much Has Changed

Hamas has not been defeated. It has not disarmed. It is biding its time.

In two, three, or five years, the terror or its offshoots will resume. Israel finds itself back at square one, with perhaps a brief, uneasy respite. No “peace” deal, and certainly not Trump’s, will stop religious fanatics determined to wage eternal war.

As one American succinctly put it online:

“So we make a deal with a terrorist over a war started by the terrorist in another country, which we enable to fight terrorists whose terrorist enemy is also supported by us, just to make a deal with a terrorist-supporting country to bring their terrorist fighters here—to train—and you get the Nobel Peace Prize for an effort that is bound to end in more terrorism. And that’s really the thing with Trump and foreign policy now.”