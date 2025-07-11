For years now, we’ve heard the refrain that politicians and bureaucrats must be held accountable—that we need to “hold their feet to the fire.” But does that accountability only apply to one side of politics? From where I sit, it certainly looks that way.

During the Biden presidency, conservatives loudly decried the incompetence and failures of both Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris—rightfully so. They were, and remain, deeply flawed leaders. But when it comes to Donald Trump, many conservatives suddenly turn a blind eye.

Trump supporters generally fall into three camps:

Those who are all-in on Trump, no matter what he says or does. Those who dislike his antics but support him because they believe the alternative is worse. Those who would never vote for him under any circumstance.

Trump has achieved some positive things—particularly around immigration and border control. The impact of his promised “Big, Beautiful Bill” remains debatable. But in many other areas, Trump has gaslit the public and overpromised outcomes that never materialized. And yet, it’s all excused with a shrug: “That’s just Trump being Trump.”

It’s reminiscent of a dysfunctional family excusing the behavior of an alcoholic, abusive father because he’s the breadwinner. That logic doesn’t hold up—especially when applied to someone seeking the most powerful office in the world.

Let’s examine four key areas where Trump’s rhetoric and actions raise serious questions about credibility and responsibility.

1. Moderna’s New COVID Shot for Children

Trump appointed long-time vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. At first glance, this seemed like a major win for vaccine skeptics. But here comes a twist: in this month, July 2025, Moderna received FDA approval for yet another mRNA-based COVID shot—this time for children as young as six months.

So what’s going on? Is Trump pretending to support health freedom while quietly allowing Big Pharma to continue business as usual?

Some defenders argue, “Well, Trump appointed RFK Jr., it’s out of his hands now.” But let’s be honest—Trump has the power and influence to halt or delay actions he opposes. He hasn’t. Why not? The answer seems self-evident.

In fact, Trump continues to tout his role in developing the original COVID ‘vaccines’, claiming they “saved 100 million lives.” This was said after it was widely known that the shots carried serious side effects and limited efficacy. It’s an insult to those who were injured by the vaccines—and it casts serious doubt on Trump’s sincerity. RFK Jr., meanwhile, appears sidelined and impotent. The whole thing feels like a shell game.

2. Trump's 24-Hour Ukraine War Promise

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours. At a CNN town hall in May 2023, he said:

“They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done—I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

He has echoed this claim on numerous occasions, yet six months on, the war is still raging.

But anyone who knows how geopolitics works knows Trump’s pronouncement was pure fantasy. Vladimir Putin isn’t shaking in his boots—if anything, he’s laughing.

Recently, Trump even expressed frustration and surprise over Putin’s escalated bombing campaigns in Ukraine; surprise about Putin? You can’t make bold claims, fail to act on them, and then feign surprise. That’s not leadership; that’s posturing.

Later, Trump claimed his critics misunderstood him, that he was being sarcastic, and that he’s the only realist in the room. It’s classic gaslighting.

3. All Gaza Hostages Freed by Inauguration?

Trump also promised the release of all hostages in Gaza by the time he took office in January 2025. He stated the following on December 2, 2024:

“If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025... there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East... Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."

Only three hostages were released when Trump was inaugurated. Around 20 are believed to still be alive, and Hamas reportedly retains the bodies of another 30. Hamas continues to control parts of Gaza.

The issue isn’t that Trump failed to free the hostages—no president could guarantee that. The issue is that he made such a grandiose, impossible promise in the first place. It makes him look either delusional or dishonest.

And let’s be clear: Hamas isn’t intimidated by threats of death. They are an Islamist militant organization steeped in martyrdom ideology. You don’t deter people who want to die for their cause by threatening to kill them. To them—and their Iranian sponsors—death in jihad is the ultimate victory.

4. The Nobel Peace Prize and the Iran Ceasefire

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Was this sincere, or a media stunt?

There is no peace between Iran and Israel. There’s merely a ceasefire. Iran remains as committed as ever to Israel’s destruction.

Trump ordered airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran—but simultaneously lashed out at Israel when it considered retaliation for Iranian missile attacks. The ceasefire wasn’t a mutual agreement—it was imposed on Israel. Iran welcomed it because it gave them breathing room to regroup. What was the logical reason for stopping Israel from soundly defeating Iran? It was about as logical as the allies stopping at the German border in World War 2 and declaring a ceasefire while Hitler was still in power.

It’s all about getting Trump a Nobel Prize under the illusion of peace.

Trump has boasted that he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Most experts disagree. They say the program was set back by months, maybe a year—but not eliminated. Iran had already begun dispersing key materials to secret sites. They make no secret of their determination to get a nuclear weapon.

So the crux of the issue is selling a victory before it’s real. It’s all spin—rhetoric aimed at short-term applause. But the consequences may fall on future leaders when the truth catches up.

Trump may believe he’s playing 4D chess—outsmarting the media, the political establishment, even world leaders. But when the promises fall flat and the bravado wears thin, what remains is a legacy of overpromising and gaslighting.