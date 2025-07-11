The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
8h

Thank you for another well-written article, Ely. I've learnt not to attach my wagon to any leadership and look forward to the day the people, everywhere, learn to govern themselves. IMO, all political leaders are mere puppets to a higher power that controls them from the shadows. It's as though we're watching a Shakespearean play, with each of us critiquing the various actors on stage, each of whom are just playing a role, following a script. As Shakespeare famously wrote, "All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages". The leaders' script is written by forces beyond the politicians themselves to lead the world towards a predetermined outcome. By comparing politics to theatre, I can blend critical analysis with emotional insight to detach from and navigate the spectacle while seeking deeper truths and (hopefully) encouraging active participation, rather than passive consumption. We each have our role to play also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ely
Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
1d

He's still the BEST thing going that's for sure. If anyone else was president, we would be going downhill fast. I shudder to think! He's a unique man and he uses hyperbole to accomplish a lot of goals. It usually works, but of course he's human like everyone else, and makes mistakes, but I still love and trust him more than any other leader we've had. So does every single intelligent person we know! I think everyone needs to remember that there is no perfect ruler. All you can do is get the best you can get. I do wish he would renounce the shots, of course.! I thank God almost every day that my husband and I had the wisdom to not take it! Thank you, Ely for your work in that area! You have been such a great advocate for healthcare freedom and responsibility!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture