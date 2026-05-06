The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Murray Fisher's avatar
Murray Fisher
9h

My parents took us to the local Chiropractor (like you, a Canadian) in country New South Wales as children, and when I was finishing school he asked me what I was going to do as a career. I didn't know ,and he mentioned that a chiropractic school was starting in Melbourne, so what about chiropractic? Five years later, in 1982, I graduated and accepted a job in Perth.

The single most influential thing that has happened to me during my career, was watching and learning from you Ely as we worked together back then. Introducing me to chiropractic philosophy (that I wasn't exposed to in school), was life changing for me and that is the reason I am still practising and loving what I do each day. Like you, I hope to still be practising for as long as my mind and body allow.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ely
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture