Until about the age of 16, I had never heard the term “chiropractic,” like many of my generation in the early 1960s. My first introduction came when my mother bent over in the garden, experienced acute low back pain, and then fainted.

She was referred to a well-known chiropractor in Toronto, Canada. I remember accompanying her to an appointment and watching him adjust her. She began to improve, and before long, the incident faded from memory.

In high school, I had a friend a year ahead of me who, after graduating, enrolled at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC), a four-year program. In the 1960s, it was possible to enter chiropractic college directly after high school, without first obtaining a university degree. I visited my friend at his practice a couple of times, but otherwise, chiropractic slipped from my mind as I focused on my own studies.

In 1966, I entered university to pursue a three-year Bachelor of Science degree. Initially, I was drawn to physics, chemistry, and astronomy. However, as the mathematics became increasingly challenging, I shifted my focus and majored in the biological sciences, which I found fascinating. Upon graduating, I faced an important decision about my future. It was then that chiropractic came back to mind.

I contacted CMCC and reviewed their curriculum, which greatly appealed to me. The idea of helping people strongly resonated. After an interview, I was accepted into the program. With my university background, I had already completed several science prerequisites, which gave me an advantage over many of my first-year classmates.

I graduated with honours in 1973 and established a practice east of Toronto. The first couple of years were challenging, as I quickly learned that academic success does not necessarily prepare you for running a business. I approached a local bank manager and secured a $15,000 loan to equip my office and cover operating costs for the first three months. The struggle—and the real possibility of having to close my doors—proved to be a valuable learning experience.

In my third year of practice, I was introduced not only to the deeper philosophy of chiropractic—something not taught at CMCC—but also to techniques that made me more effective as a practitioner. By 1978, my practice was thriving. In 1980, after visiting a colleague, I made the decision to immigrate with my young family to Perth, Western Australia. The climate, environment, and more relaxed lifestyle were very appealing.

Forty-six years later, I am still here and practising, now on a part-time basis. People often ask why I don’t retire, especially with my 80th birthday approaching in six months.

I often reflect on a program we used to run titled, “Do What You Love and Love What You Do.”

Unfortunately, many people go through life not doing what they love, but what they feel they need to, ought to, or have to do. They often live in a kind of survival mode, which can lead to a sense of quiet desperation. I know this firsthand, as in my early years of practice I found myself in that mindset, which created considerable stress.

When you do what you love—with gratitude and appreciation—it can lead to:

A greater sense of personal mastery

The confidence to move forward in life (a sense of empowerment)

A higher state of wellness

A more balanced and inspired life

Clearer direction toward fulfilling your purpose

Increased energy and resilience

A more authentic way of living, with less internal conflict

It is also interesting to note that when you truly love what you do, you tend to become more centred and experience less stress. People—and even opportunities—seem naturally drawn to you. Creativity also tends to flourish.

These principles apply to any area of life. The key is to value what you do and genuinely enjoy it. If you don’t, it may be time to seek something that inspires you.

This is why, after all these years, I still feel a calling to be a chiropractor. It inspires me to know that I am helping people reach their health potential on many levels. Beyond that, I was introduced years ago to the deeper philosophy of chiropractic: the idea that there is a Universal Intelligence, and that each of us has an expression of that intelligence—what is often referred to as Innate Intelligence. With this understanding, I see the body as having an inherent capacity to heal, and my role as an instrument in that process. I find that deeply inspiring.

As long as my body and mind allow, I will continue to do what I feel I have been called to do.