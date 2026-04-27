People around the world are expressing apprehension about the current state of affairs. Many feel as though their lives are out of control, with little power to influence the effects of external forces. Human beings generally function best when they feel they have some degree of control over their environment, their decisions, and their future.

Over the past six years in particular, people have experienced a heightened sense of being controlled by external factors. The COVID-19 pandemic brought sweeping government policies—mask mandates, movement restrictions, the closure of public facilities, and vaccine requirements—which left many confronting the prospect of “no jab, no job.”

Now, a new situation has emerged with the conflict involving Iran. This development may be unpopular with many and appears to have unfolded without meaningful discussion among allies or even within the United States. The consequences are being felt globally. Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz have driven up the cost of gasoline, diesel, food, and any product reliant on transport or crude oil refining. The rising cost of living is placing pressure on households, particularly those dependent on fuel for travel, through no fault of their own.

In some countries, fuel rationing is already a reality, and even in places like Australia, it is not outside the realm of possibility. Travel plans are being affected, with some people wondering whether their flights will be cancelled due to jet fuel shortages. Airlines in certain regions have already begun reducing or cancelling services.

While this is not a world war, a single geopolitical flashpoint—impacting a narrow but critical shipping channel—has global consequences. This level of interconnected disruption may be unprecedented. It is no surprise that people feel anxious and stressed.

So, what can be done?