Before anyone accuses me of suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), let me clarify: I was a staunch supporter of Trump during his first term. TDS is a real phenomenon, but it’s not one-sided. On the extreme left, some people almost wish the shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania hadn’t missed. On the extreme right, there are those who elevate Trump to a god-like status, rationalizing every lie and exaggeration as part of some grand “4-D chess” strategy. I’m not in either camp. I’m somewhere in the middle.

Now, with Trump in the fourth month of his second term, his actions have been increasingly erratic. His presidency has been marked by a frenetic pace of executive orders, daily tweets, Truth Social posts, and TV sound bites. While I was willing to accept his exaggerations in his first term, his behavior now seems increasingly irrational. He jumps from one policy decision to another, often reversing himself within days. A prime example is his stance on tariffs. According to Trump, the entire world is “ripping off America.” But if we apply his doctrine logically, one might argue that America is ripping off Australia, since Australia runs a trade deficit with the U.S.

Trump’s outlandish statements only compound the issue. He claimed he could resolve the Ukraine-Russia war in 48 hours, yet months later, the conflict persists. He said that if Hamas didn’t release all hostages by January 20, 2021, there would be “hell to pay” — but the hostages are still in captivity. Trump even praised Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian leader with ties to Al-Qaeda, as a “young, attractive guy” and “a tough guy with a strong past.” His praise for dictators and his contradictory foreign policy positions often seem like the result of narcissism or reckless bravado.

However, the area where his behavior has been most egregious is his handling of the COVID-19 vaccine issue. It’s here where Trump’s narcissism and self-interest come into sharp focus.

On several occasions, Trump has dismissed concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. One such moment came during an interview on the Water Cooler Podcast. Host David Brody asked Trump to "acknowledge" that the vaccines “were not as safe or effective as claimed.” Trump responded by deflecting the question entirely, bragging about how he was able to “get [the vaccines] done in nine months,” and claiming that “some reports say that [the vaccine] is the greatest thing that’s ever happened,” and that “tens of millions of lives” were saved.

Trump’s statement is a prime example of how he refuses to confront any flaws or risks associated with the vaccines. His claim that the vaccines saved “100 million lives” worldwide is a blatant exaggeration, and the way he deflects responsibility for any side effects or adverse reactions is problematic.

Despite the increasing evidence of serious side effects — from myocarditis to severe allergic reactions — Trump has failed to acknowledge these issues. His repeated dismissal of these concerns shows a disturbing lack of empathy for those who have suffered from vaccine-related injuries or deaths. Why does Trump continue to downplay the risks of the vaccines?

This is especially troubling when we consider his influence. As a former and current president, Trump could have used his platform to advocate for transparency and accountability regarding the vaccine’s effects. He has the power to call for more research, for compensation for those injured by the vaccines, and to encourage open, honest discussions about their risks. Instead, he chooses to remain silent on these important issues. It’s almost as if his pride and his need for vindication outweigh the suffering of individuals.

By refusing to acknowledge the growing body of evidence about the risks of the vaccine, Trump demonstrates a troubling disregard for the truth. If he can’t be honest about something as significant as the vaccine — an issue that has affected millions of people — what does that say about his character? Is this the leader we need in times of crisis? A leader who’s willing to sacrifice truth for the sake of self-preservation?

It's not just about Trump, though. The inability to address vaccine-related injuries only makes the entire pandemic experience a double tragedy. Whether it's Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about vaccine risks, or Jay Bhattacharya’s criticism of the NIH’s handling of public health, the lack of accountability for those suffering from adverse reactions is unforgivable.

Ultimately, Trump has the power to stop the vaccine rollout — just as figures like RFK Jr. have the platform to challenge it. If Trump truly cared about the American people, he could lead a real, open discussion about vaccine safety, which could bring much-needed justice to those affected.

In the end, it seems that Trump’s refusal to confront the vaccine issue head-on is not just a political misstep — it's a moral one