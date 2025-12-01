Some people recoil at the idea of a baby seeing a chiropractor. They imagine someone “cracking” a newborn’s neck—and frankly, I wouldn’t let anyone do that either, and I’m a chiropractor. Much of the public’s concern stems from the assumption that chiropractic care involves forceful spinal manipulation. A few widely circulated YouTube videos have reinforced this misconception, even leading in some cases to chiropractors being reported to licensing boards or temporarily suspended.

In Australia, chiropractors are currently banned from performing spinal manipulation on babies under two. The head of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) stated:

“There is good reason to be concerned that there may be safety issues given the anatomy and softness of children’s spines, them being more flexible and particularly more prone to damage by manipulation.”

There’s one major flaw in this statement: chiropractic care for infants is not spinal manipulation.

The Chiropractic Board’s guidelines make this clear:

“Modify all care and treatment (including technique and force) to suit the age, presentation and development of the patient.”

Does this really need to be said? Of course chiropractors tailor their methods to the size, age, and condition of each patient. For babies, chiropractors use gentle, fingertip-level forces—far from anything that could be described as violent manipulation. This is called spinal adjusting, not manipulation.

But before anything is done, there must be a rationale. Why adjust a baby at all?