We’ve pointed out before the VAERS data regarding the consequences of the COVID-19 shots. We’ve used charts and graphs before in pointing out how the COVID-19 shots are the most dangerous ‘vaccine’ product in history.

Here again, we have a pie chart provided by Dr William Makis.

So where is RFK Jr? He is purported to be an antivaxer. If there was ever a product on which to be opposed to vaccines, this is the one. How much more evidence do we need? Where is tbe leadership?

I’ll be pleasantly surprised if someone in the U.S. government comes out and says the obvious, that there will be a cessation of the mRNA injections. However, I’m not holding my breath.