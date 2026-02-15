When people say to themselves or to others, “Where am I going?” or “What am I doing?”, what they often really mean is that they don’t have a plan or blueprint for their future. They lack clarity about their direction. This uncertainty may relate to their finances, profession, or relationships. Unfortunately, most people don’t actively plan these areas of their lives. Instead, they hold a vague belief that everything will somehow work out.

To have a plan, you need a vision or a purpose. A plan is essentially a strategy that not only helps you achieve goals, but also aligns your actions with your values—values that ultimately define your purpose in life. Do you have a plan and a purpose?

This is a question we all need to ask ourselves. Whether you are 25 or 60, the question is just as relevant. With many people now living to 85, 90, or beyond, it’s important to know where you are heading in your remaining years. It’s remarkable how many people work their entire lives assuming they will have enough to live on in retirement and that everything will somehow fall into place. While some are fortunate enough that things do work out despite missteps, for many others it becomes a rude awakening.

I’ve known young people in their 20s who were already planning to “retire” by the age of 45, positioning themselves to spend the rest of their lives doing what they truly love.

If you were going on a road trip, wouldn’t you use a map to plot your route from your starting point to your destination? Imagine if I said to you, “Let’s fly overseas.” You’d likely ask, “Where are we going?” And if I replied, “I don’t know—just meet me at the airport,” you’d probably ask again. At the ticket counter, you might say, “I want a ticket.” The agent would ask, “Where to, sir?” And you’d reply, “I’ll decide when I get there.” That’s what you’d call flying “by the seat of your pants.”

There are principles you can apply along the way so you don’t end up in your later years filled with regret.