On many levels, modern society is exposing children to influences that undermine their health and wellbeing. Whether it’s the addictive pull of smartphones and tablets, the growing use of recreational and prescription drugs among younger age groups, or concerns about the sheer volume of pharmaceuticals and medical interventions given in childhood, the cumulative burden on young bodies is significant. The long-term consequences will unfold for decades.

Electromagnetic Field Exposure and Digital Immersion

Electromagnetic exposure and digital overuse are increasingly recognised as areas of concern. Young brains are particularly vulnerable—not only to the compulsive pull of smartphones and social media, but also to the disruptive effects of blue-wavelength light emitted by screens.

It is well established that nighttime screen use interferes with circadian rhythms, especially in children. Disrupted sleep is linked to mood issues, impaired learning, and a range of physical health problems. Excessive screen use is also associated with social withdrawal, reduced face-to-face interaction, and tension within families.

Many parents find themselves losing the battle to set limits. Yet, regulating a child’s exposure to screens remains a core parental responsibility that has never been more important.

Childhood Vaccine Toxicity

Over the past several decades, children have been exposed to an expanding range of medical interventions—from vaccines to psychotropic medications. While many of these interventions may at times be necessary, the scale and speed at which they’ve grown has raised questions among some clinicians, researchers, and parent groups.

We learned nothing from the Nazi experience of using experimental drugs on healthy people, including children as so amplified in the Nuremburg trials. When COVID-19 arrived governments mandated “vaccination”. How many children suffered serious adverse events? Many did, some died and yet there was no accountability.

In fact Vinay Prasad, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, a branch of the FDA admitted on a memo that at least 10 children died from the VOVID-19 vaccine. Undoubtedly that’s a conservative estimate.

Debates around COVID-19 policies intensified these concerns. Some parents feel that government mandates and bureaucratic decision-making moved too quickly, with insufficient transparency around risks, benefits, or long-term effects, particularly for children. Public trust was further strained by inconsistent communication and limited acknowledgment of adverse reactions where they did occur.

A number of advocacy groups, such as Children’s Health Defense and ICAN, argue that parts of the childhood vaccination schedule should be re-evaluated, audited for safety, and tested more rigorously. Whether one agrees with these groups or not, they have sparked a conversation about transparency, informed consent, and the need for high-quality safety data.

The Overmedication Problem

One undeniable trend is the dramatic rise in chronic conditions diagnosed in children today. Autism, ADHD, anxiety, and autoimmune disorders have all increased, and the reasons remain hotly debated. Regardless of the cause, the response has often been pharmaceutical rather than preventative. Most researchers have dismissed links to vaccines, despite the huge increase in vaccination during the past 50 years.

Children today are prescribed more medications than at any time in history. The West Australian Medical Forum Journal recently highlighted a concerning trend: over the past decade, poisonings from ADHD medications have quadrupled, while diagnoses have merely doubled. In 2023 alone, there were 3,242 such poisonings—more than half requiring hospitalisation, many in children under 15.

This is a sobering reflection of how reliant our society has become on medicating childhood behavioural and developmental conditions.

Natural Immunity and Medical Balance

Parents need to recognize that while modern medicine can be lifesaving, children also possess an innate capacity to recover from common childhood illnesses. Many conditions—like measles or mumps in healthy, well-nourished children—historically conferred lifelong immunity. And today, unlike a century ago, we have access to supportive treatments if complications arise.

The challenge is finding the balance between genuine medical necessity and excessive intervention.

Technology, Social Media, and Government Overreach

Australia’s upcoming social media ban for children under 16 takes effect on December 10. While governmental overreach remains a legitimate philosophical concern—especially given the extreme COVID-19 measures enforced in recent years—it is also clear that unrestricted exposure to social media has caused substantial harm to young people.

The tension is real: governments stepping into areas traditionally reserved for parents should concern all of us. Yet at the same time, the predatory design of social platforms and the failure of tech giants to safeguard children has created risks that are difficult for families to manage alone.

Both government and corporate power have grown in ways that affect private life. Both require scrutiny.