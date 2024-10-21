Governments with their health Departments have little respect for you. Oh, they talk a good game, and some are well-meaning. However, they continue to treat people as numbers or believe that they, not you or your personal healthcare provider, know enough to make the right choices for you.
In pursuit of an agenda, whether valid or not, they attack, censor, or literally resort to communist tactics. The bottom line is that you don't have health autonomy. You are not allowed to see what you actually see. When people are dying in high numbers following a vaccination program, you are told it's all a mirage.
When you hear about pilots suddenly dying or having an 'emergency' mid-flight, you must not question it since it is only a coincidence. This is what Dr Kevin Stillwagon, a retired chiropractor and airline captain, pointed out on his substack post of June 2022.
2019: 55 pilot deaths
2020: there were 52
2021: there were 75
The first quarter of 2022: 20
"The incidence of pilots dying before retirement age has increased by about 40% beginning in January of 2021. This is consistent with recent actuarial analyses from insurance companies showing a 40% increase in deaths of people who were still working when they died."
In a recent incident, a plane had to be diverted because the pilot died mid-flight.
Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at JFK after pilot dies during Seattle to Istanbul service
If you have a child, that child is not really yours because the government will do everything in its power to get the child injected by heavy-handed pressure, such as denial of entry to school or cessation of child support payments, such as is done in Australia. In some cases, children have been taken away from their parents, the rationale being that since the child wasn't vaccinated, the parents engaged in abuse.
How often have we heard the story of young athletes dying suddenly because of cardiac arrest or suffering other severe adverse events? One such example is Heiko Sepp, who was a top athlete.
The disaster we have with high excess mortality since the advent of the COVID-19 jabs is of the government's own making. We knew in the first several months that people were suffering heart conditions like myocarditis post-injection. Others were suffering from neurological disorders and sometimes dangerous conditions such as severe brain fog. The government's response is that it's a coincidence, or don't believe your lying eyes.
In her book Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails, Sharyl Attkisson highlights how the government has covered up the facts regarding vaccines in general. Here is what she found when investigating flu vaccines.
"I asked a top government vaccine source at the time why they weren't going to back off flu shots in light of their own study. He told me, "We can't take flu shots away from the elderly after we've spent so many years convincing them they'll die without them." He then explained that the government would "have to come up with a new strategy." He told me that would likely mean they'd start recommending flu shots for children for the first time so that they don't carry the flu to the elderly. The official told me, "The hard part will be convincing parents to give flu shots to their kids when it's not for their child's benefit." Indeed, the following year, the CDC began recommending flu shots for children, insisting it was for their own good. And the government still recommends annual flu shots for the elderly too, spending hundreds of millions of tax dollars to pay for them. The less helpful the vaccine proved to be, the more people were urged to get it."
There is, however, some glimmer of hope; the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has decided to investigate what happened with COVID-19 despite the resignation of his Health Minister. Fico said,
"The Slovak public simply needs an answer about the vaccination ... why people were vaccinated with various experimental vaccines without any tests, why all sorts of drugs were pushed into people ... and what actually happened during Covid."
In Western Australia, the town council voted to suspend the Pfizer and Modern vaccines.
Port Hedland Council carries vaccine contamination motion
It's great to see that some people in government are finally waking up and staying strong in the face of intense criticism and demonization by others in the government. In Australia, the Premier of Western Australia has already mocked the decision. We should, in fact, mock the government and its lackeys for failing to act in the best interest of their citizens. The damage caused, which continues to this day, is incalculable.
More doctors are speaking out. Here, Dr Angus Dalgleish, a senior fellow oncologist, has this to say about Australia's COVID response on his recent visit.
A handful of governments are challenging or reversing the established dogma on COVID-19. It's only a small percentage, so we have no choice but to keep pressure on governments to take more action.
They will prob never admit wrong or else they would become liable. They all profited of their sick and convoluted pandemic of the unvaccinated scam. Sad thing is I know people who just got a Covid and Flu shot and vow to believe until the end!
My Dad and Mum (93 & 87 years old) grew up during the time that the medical doctor was given Godlike status. Against my advice they both had two jabs., (and survived).Their doctor recommended them. (What would their son know?) During the last few years I have convinced them not to have any more. They have also seen the damage it has done to their friends and the side-effects that they have had which has helped my case. Dad is almost deaf so if he ever has to go to the doctor Mum goes with him. Every time they go they are pressured to have another jab, and Mum says no, we are not having any more. Recently Dad had to go on his own. When he came home, he said to Mum that he thinks he got a booster. Apparently, he was asked to roll his sleeve up which he did, thinking he was having his blood pressure taken. Next thing he knows a needle was plunged into his arm.