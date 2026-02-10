If someone gives you money—not a loan, but a gift—say, to start an enterprise, there’s an unspoken psychological obligation that comes with it. You feel you owe that person something. Alternatively, the giver may later try to coerce you into doing something for them. Either way, influence has entered the picture.

Take a simpler example. If you run a business that depends on positive online reviews and you offer a customer a kickback or reward in exchange for a five-star review, that might not technically be illegal—but it certainly isn’t ethical.

Now scale that dynamic up to politics.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, right-leaning media outlets such as Fox News repeatedly highlighted claims that the Biden family enriched itself through Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, particularly in Ukraine. A video circulated showing Biden boasting that he had threatened to withhold one billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine unless Prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired. At the time, Shokin was investigating Burisma, an energy company whose board included Hunter Biden between 2015 and 2019—despite Hunter having no background in the energy sector.

Biden and his allies countered that Shokin was corrupt and widely viewed as a pariah internationally. Ultimately, nothing came of these revelations. There were no impeachments and no prosecutions.

Additional allegations surfaced claiming that Biden personally earned millions. An email released during congressional testimony suggested that Biden was to receive $5 million in a deal with Chinese interests coordinated by Hunter Biden. The email referenced a 10% cut for “the Big Guy,” widely interpreted as Hunter’s father.

When Biden left office as Vice President in 2016, his estimated net worth—based on official disclosures filed in 2015—was -$947,987. By 2025, estimates placed his net worth between $10 and $15 million.

Joe Biden’s Net Worth Has Grown Massively Since Leaving Office

That’s a striking increase. The official explanation is that Biden earned his wealth through book deals and paid speeches. This is curious, given that during his presidency his cognitive decline appeared obvious to many observers. He spent much of his time shielded from the press and public view.

But what about Donald Trump? Have his dealings been any cleaner?

It’s well established that the Trump family—along with son-in-law Jared Kushner and close associate Steve Witkoff—has benefited from significant financial backing tied to Qatar. We also know that Qatar is providing a $400 million aircraft for use as Air Force One.

I’ve often wondered why Trump cultivated such close ties with Qatar, a Muslim Brotherhood–aligned state known for funding extremism and exerting influence across Western media and educational institutions. The answer seems increasingly clear.

More recently, The Wall Street Journal detailed links between the Trump family and the United Arab Emirates—information that is widely available online.

‘Spy Sheikh’ Bought Secret Stake in Trump Company

$500 million investment for 49% of World Liberty came months before U.A.E. won access to tightly guarded American AI chips

Just weeks before Trump won the 2024 election, he and Witkoff launched a crypto venture called World Liberty Financial. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed—brother of the UAE president and the country’s intelligence chief—invested $500 million for a 49% stake. Tahnoon is also an investor in Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

Changpeng Zhao, co-founder of Binance, also backed World Liberty Financial and its push into stablecoins. Binance, of course, was the crypto exchange tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who embezzled billions and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence. Zhao himself served time for money-laundering offenses and was later pardoned by Trump.

The Trump family reportedly made billions from their crypto ventures. Tahnoon also established an entity called MGX, which invested in Trump’s stablecoin project. One of MGX’s objectives was to secure access to advanced U.S. computer chips for the UAE.

Trump later announced that the UAE would indeed be granted access to thousands of advanced AI chips. The optics suggested that Zhao’s pardon may have been part of the arrangement.

When criticized, Trump deflected responsibility, claiming that his sons were running the businesses, not him. Regardless, the Trump family’s wealth has increased substantially in recent years.

There will likely be no consequences—just as there were none for the Biden family’s activities. Once again, much of this may fall within the bounds of legality, but it clearly violates ethical norms. And we may already be seeing the geopolitical consequences of that reality.

Ethics and political leadership may be an oxymoron.