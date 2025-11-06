“If you do the crime, you do the time.”

—Mid-20th century aphorism

From the failures of COVID-19 leadership to the costly follies of climate policy and the empty promises of Middle East peace plans, those in power continue to evade responsibility.

COVID-19

While ordinary people bear the consequences, how many officials who commanded the COVID-19 policies that devastated so many lives have been held to account?

Francis Collins, former Director of the NIH, has admitted to failings. Collins stated that he wanted “to get to know ordinary Americans to better understand why so much of the public had lost faith in our public health institutions.” Isn’t that nice? He now feels compelled to restore trust—trust he helped destroy.

Professor Brett Sutton, the former Victorian Chief Health Officer who orchestrated one of the world’s toughest pandemic strategies, has also spoken candidly about “lessons learned” and how things could have been handled differently. This admission that some of the Covid policies were a mistake came in September of this year.

I suppose he thinks all is forgiven—the Orwellian restrictions, police assaulting citizens for not wearing masks, the censorship, and the moral posturing. This is gaslighting at its finest. Have any of these leaders been held accountable for being wrong on virtually every aspect of COVID policy?

Some of those who imposed such draconian measures should face legal consequences. Instead, they display no remorse. Take Andrew Cuomo, who recently lost his bid to become Mayor of New York. His COVID-19 policies led to catastrophic deaths in nursing homes—yet he has faced no real reckoning.

And then, of course, there’s Anthony Fauci, who was aware of the gain-of-function research that produced the chimeric SARS-CoV-2 virus. Nearly everything Fauci said turned out to be false, contradictory, or misleading—as Senator Rand Paul repeatedly exposed. Yet instead of facing scrutiny, Fauci received the Award for Excellence in Public Policy and Public Affairs from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Deborah Birx, another prominent figure of the Trump administration’s pandemic response, later admitted that by July 2022 she knew the COVID-19 vaccines wouldn’t prevent infection. Imagine a doctor knowingly prescribing a treatment that doesn’t work. Yet rather than being held accountable, Birx is now a Senior Fellow at the George W. Bush Institute.

Climate Change Policies

For decades, we’ve been told we’re on the brink of climate catastrophe—from Al Gore’s warnings to Greta Thunberg’s “How dare you?” tirades. But soon, Australians may be the ones saying “how dare you” to politicians squandering billions on policies addressing a problem that’s vastly overstated.

Bjorn Lomborg, the Danish environmentalist, warns that the economic cost of this wastefulness will be immense. Even Bill Gates—the same Bill Gates who wrote How to Avoid a Climate Disaster four years ago—now says, “Climate change isn’t so bad after all.”

Bill Gates: Climate Change Isn’t So Bad After All

Of course the one who really set off the global warming hysteria is Al Gore with his film, An Inconvenient Truth. The problem is there was little truth about it. It was a good con game and Gore rode it all the way to the bank.

Yet these high-profile advocates, who have pushed governments into reckless spending, face no accountability. They simply move on, while ordinary taxpayers are left to shoulder the financial burden of misguided energy policies.

The Israel–Hamas “Peace Plan”

The so-called Trump peace plan is little more than a ceasefire—a continuation of the same stalemate that existed before October 7, 2023. Point One of the 20-point plan has yet to be implemented; there are still bodies of murdered Israelis in Gaza.

Instead of allowing Israel to finish the job against Hamas, Trump—acknowledged even by J.D. Vance—pressured Israel into accepting a ceasefire. Hamas still controls half of Gaza, has refused to disarm (Point Two of the plan), and is, by all reports, rebuilding its forces. Worse still, some 2,000 prisoners, many convicted of terrorist acts, were released under the deal. Where is the accountability?

Surveys in Gaza reveal that the majority still support Hamas and even justify the October 7 massacre of 1,200 people and the taking of hostages. Polls indicate that many Muslims—even in the West—believe the atrocities were fabricated or deserved.

So again, where is the accountability for Hamas? Instead, Qatar’s––Hamas in suits–– diplomatic profile has been elevated, thanks to Trump, Vance, and their envoys. This plan will fail like every previous one because you cannot make peace with a terrorist organization that denies your right to exist.

Of course, Trump will continue to boast about his “great peace plan,” and any sense of responsibility will fade once he leaves office. It’s only a matter of time before another war erupts. Hamas is simply waiting—and Trump’s empty threats mean nothing.