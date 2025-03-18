Can you believe it's been over four years since the COVID-19 'vaccines' were rolled out? To this day, health departments appear oblivious to the damage they have caused and continue to cause to millions.

J. Patrick Whelan, MD, PhD, Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA of Pediatrics, Rheumatology, and Internal Medicine, wrote a letter to the FDA on December 9, 2020, outlining his concerns about the rollout of the Injections. His concerns were prescient.

"I am concerned about the possibility that the new vaccines aimed at creating immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (including the mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer) have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys in a way that is not currently being assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs."

"As important as it is to quickly arrest the spread of the virus by immunizing the population, it would be vastly worse if hundreds of millions of people were to suffer long-lasting or even permanent damage to their brain or heart microvasculature as a result of failing to appreciate in the short-term an unintended effect of full-length spike protein-based vaccines on these other organs."

https://www.talkingaboutthescience.com/whelan2020/

The U.S. CDC is still recommending the COVID-19 'vaccines'.

The Australian Department of Health and Aged Care still recommends the COVID-19 'vaccines'. This is what they state:

"The National COVID-19 Vaccine Program (NCVP) provides free COVID-19 vaccines to all people in Australia. The NCVP ensures people have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to help:

protect against severe illness, hospitalisation or death due to COVID-19

reduce the likelihood of developing long COVID symptoms."

This is so nonsensical and, in fact, dangerous. The more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to contract COVID-19 and the more likely you are to experience ongoing symptoms of either long-term COVID-19 or long-term vaccine injury.

In the same way, the Western Australian Government's Health Department website pushes the vaccines as a necessity,

The Spike Protein Culprit

The spike protein on the virus's surface leads to microclotting in various tissues in the body, including the heart and the brain. The difference with the 'vaccine' is that the mRNA induces the body to be a spike protein factory. The result can be these amyloid fibrin clots, which the body has trouble breaking down, as evidenced by spike protein found in people almost three years after receiving their last injection.

Pathologists who have done autopsies have found long, stringy, spaghetti-like clots which they have never seen before.

Symptoms And Diseases of Vaccine Injury Are Extensive

The symptoms resulting from an adverse event to these 'vaccines' can occur immediately after the injections, months, or even years later. Some of the common symptoms or illnesses are:

Chest pain

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Cough

Extreme tiredness

Mental fuzziness or "brain fog"

Heart palpitations or irregular beats

Persistent pain or nerve issues

Heart attack

Heart arrhythmia

Stroke

Fainting

Uncontrollable tremors

Tinnitus

Paralysis

Sudden death

'Turbo' Cancers

The COVID-19' vaccines' don't prevent you from contracting Covid

If there was ever a lie that was a corker, it was that the vaccines would prevent Covid-19. This was a lie from the start. Just ask a couple of patients of mine who, after five doses, acquired COVID-19 five times. The last time, one of them ended up in a hospital overseas.

The only way the authorities got emergency use authorization for the injections was by declaring that no treatment was available for COVID-19. Hence, for anything doctors found compelling, the government would take action to prevent people from espousing an effective treatment. This occurred with the condemnation of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which some doctors used to significantly benefit their patients in treating COVID-19.

Despite the COVID-19 'vaccines, ' many people died either because of mismanagement in the hospitals or because of the restriction on the use of well-established and safe drugs like Ivermectin.

COVID-19 vaccines are the most dangerous product in medical history

The rollout of the mRNA products undoubtedly resulted in a surge of excess mortality and disability claims. Conscientious and rational leaders are calling for the outright banning or cessation of any vaccine mandates through legislation and refuse to abide by the CDC's recommendation that the COVID-19 jabs be added to the childhood vaccination schedule.

As epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher states:

“The evidence is clear—over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 "vaccines" from the market. Failure to do so constitutes mass negligent homicide.”

As we noted in previous posts, the number of deaths in 2021-22 exceeded all other vaccines combined since records have been kept by the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

These are definitely dangerous products.

The more you inject, the more you infect

The repeated production of spike protein assaults the immune system, causing it to shift antibody production away from those that neutralize respiratory viruses to the IGg4. This suppresses such an immune response by dampening down the immune system. It's the same reaction that occurs in allergic reactions.

There is also antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), a phenomenon in which the presence of antibodies, instead of protecting the body from infection, actually helps the virus enter cells and increases the severity of the infection. This occurs when antibodies produced in response to a first infection or vaccination bind to the virus but do not neutralize it effectively. Instead, they promote the virus's entry into host cells through receptors not typically used by the virus.

Pfizer Committed Fraud and Tried to Suppess the Release of Documents

The documents that Pfizer tried to suppress for 75 years related to the clinical trial for the mRNA COVID-19 injections and what is termed the post-marketing period 90-day period, which was from December 2020 when the injections were used on the public.

Thankfully, a lawyer named Aaron Siri took the FDA to court under the Freedom of Information Act and won the release of the documents, which were being released in batches each month. So far, more than 450,000 pages have been released.

Feminist Naomi Wolf and her team of scientists and doctors have released many of the details in her book, The Pfizer Papers, which conveys how dastardly Operation Warp Speed was. The assault on humanity under the false guise of a safe and effective product is nothing short of criminal.

Masks Didn't Work

One of the most unscientific recommendations during COVID-19 was wearing masks, even while out and about. Wearing a mask while at the park was preposterous. The authorities didn't tell you that viral particles are much smaller than the material used to make masks.

Then there was the fact that a virus is so tiny that it could easily find its way between the skin and the side of the mask. Some people wore them so flimsily that even large dust particles would find their way into their mouths and noses. The fact is that respiratory viruses like COVID-19 travel in aerosols that can infiltrate the smallest confined places. Masks gave people a false sense of security.

Keeping People Locked Down Enhanced The Spread Of the Virus

Instead of allowing people to get fresh air and sunshine, the lockdown strategy actually made COVID-19 worse. People nearby being exposed to aerosolized viruses was a surefire way to spread the illness rapidly. This accounts for the rapid srpead through elderly communities in nursing homes.

During the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, what worked for patients was moving them out of hospital rooms into the fresh air and sunshine.

If We Had No 'Vaccines' But Treated We Would Have Been Better Off

The travesty of the pandemic was that doctors who were really clued in about the nature of COVID-19 were denied the ability to treat patients wisely. Doctors were threatened, deregistered, mocked, and forced to succumb to the medical mandates. Sadly, if a good number of doctors resisted, not just a minority, the government would have had to relent. A doctors' strike could have put the government's back to the wall.

Undoubtedly, if the virus had been allowed to circulate through the community without the interference of the mRNA injections, it would have naturally mutated to a less virulent form. Since children were at a negligible risk of death, if the older community had been treated with drugs that worked, such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, we would have been done in two years.

Instead, in a coordinated fashion, countries colluded and used similar tactics of denying care, which was effective, and putting all the focus on vaccines. Here we are after more than four years of the rollout of Operation Warp Speed, and there is a huge community of vaccine-injured people, and a whole medical industry developed to address these issues. Pfizer, Modern et al. made a fortune and have not paid any price for inflicting such a harmful product.