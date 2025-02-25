The Covid era taught me several things, including some things that I previously knew and suspected. I, like several others, wished that people had listened because everything I was writing and speaking about came to fruition. The COVID-19 Cartel lied and misled us, and many people died or were injured, which didn’t need to have happened.

The COVID-19 “Vaccine”

Operation Warp Speed was touted as the saviour of the pandemic. People would be protected from getting COVID-19, and the pandemic would be halted within a year. However, I predicted a disaster was coming, and I told my wife that the introduction of the experimental mRNA shots would be disastrous.

By the time I entered chiropractic college, I had lost faith in vaccines. I had read about failures in the vaccine industry, some of which were so damaging that they were taken off the market. I never had my children vaccinated and managed to avoid school admission by conscientious or religious exemption.

Prior to COVID, we had seen vaccines rushed out with terrible consequences, such as the Swine Flu vaccine of 1976 and Gardasil rolled out in 2007. While Gardasil may have some effectiveness, it has had some serious side effects. I got to see this firsthand about 15 years ago when a part-time staff member, a student, passed out a day after receiving the shot.

One thing I did learn over time is that the mRNA genetic injection was even worse than I predicted as far as long-term, ongoing effects were concerned. In a recently published paper, chronic long-term problems with the immune system were identified post-vaccination. The authors compared people with Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS) to a control group.

“PVS participants exhibited differences in immune profiles, including reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells (type 1 and type 2) and an increase in TNFα+ CD8 T cells.

“Serological evidence of recent Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation was observed more frequently in PVS participants. Further, individuals with PVS exhibited elevated levels of circulating spike protein compared to healthy controls.”

Of course, by now, we know that health officials lied to us. Both Rochelle Walensky and Deborah Birx, among others, admitted that the so-called ‘vaccine’ was never meant to prevent you from getting COVID-19.

Myocarditis

Prior to Covid’s appearance, I don’t think I heard the word Myocarditis except briefly during my college training. We were taught more about Rheumatic Fever and its effect on the heart’s inner lining––the endocardium, including the heart valves. A thought came to mind. Rheumatic fever is related to strep throat, but you rarely hear about it today, except in areas of low socio-economic standing. Also, there is no vaccine for the illness. Yet, its incidence has diminished for two main reasons: better living conditions and the advent of antibiotics.

What has become very prevalent is Myocarditis, especially since the introduction of the COVID-19 shots. I know several people who have suffered from this condition after being injected. I never knew anyone with Myocarditis before the shots. This table from Open Vaers confirms the rising incidence correlating with the introduction of the ‘vaccines’.

As you can see, reports of Myocarditis were negligible before 2021. This was even worse and starker than I expected.

Societal Compliance

What amazed me was how compliant people were in Australia. Australians have traditionally been considered rebellious, tough, resourceful, and independent-minded. Much of this has had to do with the country’s isolation from the rest of the world. Surviving in an isolated land made Australians the characters they are known for, and the country has always valued individual freedom. Yet, during COVID-19, these values went out the window.

The people on the street, those engaged in medicine, dentistry, and nursing, towed to the line of tyrannical rule imposed by governments and their henchmen, the medical boards. Few bucked the trend, and there was a very good reason for it. Threats of financial ruin for health professionals sealed the deal regarding compliance.

Ned Kelly, the larrikin outlaw, typifies the people Australians are seen as. Unfortunately, today, the opposite is true. Australians protested little against tyrannical rule. It’s as if the soldiers of the Greatest Generation never went to fight in the world wars. The government said, ‘Jump,’ and the people complied with the metaphorical, ‘How high?’

We know the reason this happened; bodies like AHPRA in Australia control the boards. Try to stay away or have the gumption to take on the medical behemoth in Australia and see what happens to your livelihood. Doctors were suspended, threatened, and even jailed; this is in a Western democracy that prides itself on the rule of law and freedom.

We were robbed of freedom, and you can’t get that back.

Strange Bedfellows Came Together

A big surprise was how people with completely disparate political viewpoints suddenly came together in a common cause. One unlikely couple was conservative podcast host Steve Bannon and liberal author Naomi Wolf. Hardline conservatives joined with left-wing politicians to rally against tyrannical government overreach. This was one positive outcome of the last four years.

Many people have seen the societal damage done with their eyes, and ultimately, it has led to a realignment of priorities despite political differences.

Tyrannical Rule Can Happen In A Flash

We didn’t need a communist revolution for there to be a change in how society is run. Literally overnight, Western governments imposed curfews, mandatory lockdowns, mandatory masking and, of course, mandatory injections. I realized that one should never take freedom for granted because the government can take it away quickly.

COVID-19 was the excuse to impose a health emergency and, with it, all the unrestrained powers of the state. The images of Australian police slamming people to the ground for not wearing a mask outdoors are seared into my brain. Being unable to go to a restaurant, gym, swimming pool or even outdoors for more than an hour was part of the Orwellian edicts perpetrated by a supposedly democratic Western government.

Never take freedom for granted because the tyrants are lurking around the corner.