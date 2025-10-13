America today finds itself in a deeply polarized state — arguably the most divided the nation has been since the Civil War. While the 1960s brought turmoil through anti-war protests and social movements, there remained a baseline of institutional cohesion. Despite passionate disagreement, there was still a shared belief in the legitimacy of political processes, the role of the media, and a common national identity. We should note, that the polarization isn’t uniquely American, it is also going on in many Western countries.

In the eras of Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy, public discourse — even when sharply divided along ideological lines — maintained a level of civility and mutual respect. Political opponents could disagree forcefully without becoming enemies. The media served as a relatively trusted arbiter, and Americans still consumed news from shared sources, fostering at least some semblance of a collective reality.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has changed dramatically. Polarization is no longer just a matter of opinion — it has become structural, personal, and emotionally charged. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) amplify outrage and tribalism, reducing complex issues to viral soundbites and memes. The internet has become a battleground where empathy is eroded and dehumanization is normalized.

This isn’t just a cultural issue — it’s political. We see the divide reflected in how public figures are treated in life and death. The reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death showed the lack of basic human decency by many members of Congress to the tragedy.. More grotesquely, online users celebrated violence against political figures, as seen in reactions to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, where some posts lamented that the shooter missed his mark. Such rhetoric is not only shocking — it’s corrosive to the moral fabric of any society.

Polarization has also permeated the highest levels of government. When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress, nearly half of Democratic representatives staged a walkout. This wasn’t just a policy disagreement — it was a symbolic fracture, highlighting a Congress that increasingly speaks in two entirely different moral and political languages.

I lived in America 32 years ago. The divisions then — while real — were nothing like the entrenched hostility we see today. Back then, you could disagree with someone without questioning their humanity or patriotism. Today, ideological opponents are often cast as existential threats. This level of polarization is unhealthy — morally, spiritually, and economically. It tears at the social fabric, weakens institutions, and undermines any sense of national unity.

This isn’t just a misperception as a recent Gallup Poll shows:

So what’s driving this? Why has American society become so fragmented?