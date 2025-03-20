When Pfizer did everything in its power to suppress the release of its clinical trial notes and post-marketing information for 75 years for its mNA 'vaccine', you had to wonder what Pfizer had to hide and why the FDA went along with hiding information if they approved the product. Aren't we in an age where we are meant to have unrestricted transparency unless it's a national security issue?

Thankfully, a lawyer and a judge determined that Pfizer had no just cause for hiding this information, and the rest is history. The Pfizer Papers demonstrated the reason for Pfizer wanting to keep the data a secret––it's damning. The likelihood of any legal action being taken against Pfizer is, in my estimation, remote at this stage. RFK Jr. seems strangely silent, the man who is reputed to be the big anti-vaxer.

Governments always intend to keep documents hidden based on national security. Take November 22, 1963. I will never forget the date; it was the day after my 17th birthday. I was signing my paper for a high school exam when the announcement came over the PA system. President Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas.

The day was a Friday around lunchtime when the announcement came through. It is forever etched in my memory, as were the events that ensued over the next few days. It didn't take long to learn that Kennedy suffered a mortal wound. Then we saw on live TV Oswald, the alleged assassin killed by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner, two days later.

That weekend, I was meant to study for another upcoming exam. I couldn't concentrate; the events were so traumatic. It was on the level of a 9/11 event. Yet for 61 years, the documents surrounding the event have been kept in secret archives. To what end? Were the Soviets behind it? Well, the Soviet Union is gone. Was Castro behind it? He's long gone. Was it the CIA? They're still around. So now, President Trump has finally ordered the release of all the documents.

1123 documents are being released. I have perused several of them, and good luck trying to make sense of them. Here are two examples:

In the same way that Naomi Wolf organized more than 3,000 scientists, doctors, and analysts to evaluate the Pfizer papers, you need many hundreds of individuals to assess what is in these documents relating to the JFK assassination.

Since that day in November 1963, I have been fascinated by what has taken place. Was Lee Harvey Oswald the lone gunman? How did he expertly pull off the headshot from that distance? My wife and I have been to Dealey Plaza a few times. It looks smaller in person than it appeared in the films of the President in his motorcade.

My wife has fired weapons as an Australian Reservist, and she couldn't believe that Oswald could pull off that shot. Yet, some experts have done detailed testing and measurements and determined that, indeed, Oswald likely achieved the deadly shots on his own.

The fact is that almost everyone who was an adult in 1963 is no longer alive. With the release of these JFK files, we have all come to believe that some previously hidden details will emerge, that some smoking gun will emerge. Will we actually get to the bottom of it? Or will there be another bunch of conspiracy theories emanating from these documents? Will people believe that things are being hidden, that the full facts have not been divulged? Let's wait for the official reports.