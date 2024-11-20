In December 2023, I wrote a post about America being so polarized that divorce was perhaps the only solution.

Divorce American Style - It May be The Future

Despite Donald Trump and the Republican Party's solid election victory a couple of weeks ago, there is no sign of unification. America is split almost 50-50. Trump won 51% of the popular vote, to Harris' 49%.

Despite the torrent of abuse that Trump is Hitler, and the Republicans are fascists, the truth is that the right side of America believes in borders, meritocracy, growth and opportunity, and most importantly, they love their country.

On the other hand, the Democrats have descended into some evil, demonic construct from which few are willing to acknowledge. They are the Party of Open Borders with allegiance to global governance and the Great Reset. They care little about the people in the fly-over country as they believe them to be the unwashed masses. They are also the Party with an openly antisemitic wing. The bottom line is that most Democrats hate America and what it stands for.

There is an occasional Democrat who believes the Party needs to change its way. Still, for the most part, the Party is committed to the destructive agenda that played out during the election campaign.

Three stories exemplify the disdain that the Democrat Party has for America.

Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Laken Riley Is Member of Venezuelan Gang

This is not isolated. Venezuelan gangs have taken over apartment blocks, and they have fueled violence against American citizens. I've heard Democrats rationalize these murders with, "Americans murder more people than illegals." This is a psychosis. Had the illegals not been in the country, those people like Laken Riley would have been alive today.

The Democrats care little about how many millions enter the country illegally, nor do they want to export the ones already in the country. If they had their way, they would overwhelm the country, leading to chaos and societal upheaval.

Leftists Pledge to Load Up on Supplies Before Biden Leaves Office, Buy Nothing 'for the Next Four Years' to Tank Trump Economy

So, the modus operandi of the leftists is to do everything in their power to tank the economy. This would create financial hardship for the poorest if the economy collapses. This is a narcissistic disorder in the extreme. It's also nihilistic since they don't care what they destroy. These people should do everyone a favour and move to someplace like Venezuela.

Alex Soros Celebrates Reports of Biden Approving Ukraine Missile Strikes in Russia as 'Great News'

The Democrats have the gall to say Trump is a danger to the world. Meanwhile, here, they are supplying advanced missiles to strike Russia. Why would they do that? Russia has all manner of missiles, including nuclear-armed ones. Do the brains of the administration think that Russia is going to sit idly by?

There is a sinister reason. They may be wanting to sabotage the ability of Trump to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia. With two months before inauguration, who knows what damage Biden and his incompetent advisers can get up to.

The good news, however, is that many Democrats just don't get it, and that may bode well for the Republicans going forward. There is a psychotic wing of the Party who, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keep blaming the defeat of Harris on sexism, misogyny or racism. Take your pick.

How often do you have to have reality smack you in the face before you get the picture? It seems Democrats need to be slapped around much more before they get some sense knocked into them.