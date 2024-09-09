What Things Do Most People Want? Some May Surprise You.

As I have traveled and spoken to various groups, both young and old–whether working or not–there are things people desperately seek. Sometimes, they are unaware of their wants until we bring them to our attention. For example, I’ve often asked a question such as, “Raise your hand if you like to travel.” Invariably, many hands go up no matter what age. So, what do people want from life beyond having children and raising a family? This can range from the selfish desires to the generous.

1. Fun and Adventure

We consider engaging in fun and adventure as something the young like to do. What is striking is that when we ask older groups the question, “Raise your hand if you love to have fun and adventure?” Almost everyone raises their hands. Many seniors mentally still think of themselves as being youthful, and many, in fact, do have an enjoyable time and engage in adventurous activities. There are many very active seniors enjoying life to the fullest. Others don’t see life as fun and wait for the inevitable end.

Eighty-year-old Montserrat Mecho is fully engaged in skydiving and windsurfing.

Or there is 90-year-old Perth man, David Carr, who competed in the World Athletics Championships last year. He brought home five gold medals.

Recently, an Australian study indicated that getting involved in slightly risky activities benefits seniors. The report on television showed a woman who decided to go skydiving for the first time in her life when she was well into her eighties. As she was interviewed, she was beaming because of the fun that she had experienced.

Many seniors love to travel. We have done so regularly and engage in fun activities such as hiking, skiing, and kayaking. Some of these activities have been in remote areas, such as Patagonia, with some risk elements. However, the enjoyment and sense of fulfillment outweigh the slight risk. Sometimes, as we get older, we may be too risk-averse and miss out on exciting things, like this particular activity.