For something rare, there sure are a lot of people in the media indicating that they have suffered COVID-19 'vaccine' injuries. They have been from all walks of life: athletes, musicians, medical specialists and media personalities. In a recent podcast, Megyn Kelly formerly of Fox News reiterated to her guest cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra that she has been suffering from an autoimmune condition.

Dr Malhotra, who has been in the media a lot since the pandemic, also admitted that he has psoriasis, which developed a couple of years after his COVID-19 injection. Psoriasis is also an autoimmune condition. Some may remember that Dr Malhotra's father died not long after receiving the COVID-19 shot.

"I suffered quite a personal tragedy with the sudden death of my father in July last year. He was a very fit and well man. He was 73 years old. During the whole lockdown he was walking 10 to 15 thousand steps a day. He was very conscientious of his diet."

"I had assessed his heart a few years earlier, and in fact he had actually improved his lifestyle since then."

Dr Malhotra said that his father's coronary artery disease and sudden cardiac arrest were most likely due to the mRNA 'vaccine'. This is not an exceptional case; many high-profile people have spoken out. We all know people who were injured by the toxic shots. Yet, the official line hasn't changed. As the Daily Mail article states:

"Experts estimate the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have saved millions of lives globally, including 3 million in the US."

In a Rasmussen survey, 24% indicated then know someone who died from the effects of the COVID-19 'vaccines'. Extrapolating for the country, this means a minimum of 250,000 Americans killed, without even counting the many vaccine-injured. How long will the falsehood that the 'vaccines' are safe and effective be promoted? Why has President Trump not said a word? He seems to say some inane things about every other topic. The shots would be banned if he came out and said that he would instruct his HHS Secretary, JFK Jnr. to halt them.

We also know that many will suffer ongoing long-term effects. The condition known as Post-Vaccine Syndrome (PVS) concerning COVID-19 has been acknowledged as very real. One mechanism may be that the spike protein that the injections induce the body to produce not only affects the blood vessels with clotting effects but also affects the bacteria in the gut–the microbiome.

From the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Dr Hasan Sabine Dr Thomas Borody et al. discovered that after one month of following injection, there was a drastic reduction of Bifidobacteria in a small sample of people. This is part of the microbiome that is important in the body's immune function. Yet, again, they keep pushing the 'vaccines' outrageously, even in children.

The study in the British Medical Journal examined excess deaths in 47 Western countries from 2020 to 2022.

2020: 11.4%

2021: 13.8%

2022: 8.8%

Interestingly, the authors stated that most of the containment measures were removed in 2022. So, obviously, the 'vaccines'–introduced in early 2021—didn't reduce excess deaths, though there was a reduction in 2022. These numbers are still above pre-COVID figures. What about now for the year 2024?

Looking at the U.S. and Australia, the excess deaths are still in positive territory. You would expect it to go into negative territory after all this time, especially with the claimed effective 'vaccine'. Data doesn't lie, the COVID-19 shots were not effective. The opposite is true; they made you more susceptible to getting COVID-19 if they didn't kill you.

How many more media personalities will it take to speak out against these dangerous shots before someone stops them? Donald J. Trump is the one person who could stop the injections immediately. How likely is that to happen? I don't like the betting odds.