The “Brotherhood of Man” sounds like a fairly innocuous phrase. But when the word Muslim is added, its significance changes dramatically.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a global organization whose stated mission includes reshaping societies in America and Europe and, of course, opposing the existence of Israel. Many in the West have little understanding of how deeply it has embedded itself within various countries, using both violent and non-violent strategies of subversion.

Founded in Egypt by Hassan al-Banna, the Brotherhood early on promoted aggressive rhetoric against Jews, particularly within Egypt, and helped foment anti-Jewish violence there and in the British Mandate of Palestine.

In Palestine, the Brotherhood’s activities were closely aligned with Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Al-Husseini met with Hitler during World War II and supported his genocidal plans for the Jews. He played a major role in encouraging violence against Jewish communities throughout the region.

One might assume that any movement tied to such a legacy would have long been discarded onto the ash heap of history. Instead, the Muslim Brotherhood is today more influential than ever. Its principal patron is the small but wealthy nation of Qatar—a country that is certainly no ally of the West.

Qatar excels at presenting a benign face to Western governments—President Trump included—while simultaneously cultivating influence through universities, think tanks, and media outlets such as Al Jazeera. Doha has hosted prominent Brotherhood leaders, including the group’s spiritual figure Yusuf al-Qaradawi and Khaled Meshaal, former head of Hamas, a Brotherhood offshoot.

The Brotherhood’s strategic intent in North America was clearly outlined by Mohamed Akram Adlouni in a 1991 internal memorandum. The document is explicit about the long-term mission:

“Enablement of Islam in North America… establishing an effective and stable Islamic movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood… which presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic state, wherever it is.”

And further:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’… a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands…”

Many U.S. organizations do not carry the Brotherhood’s name, yet have been linked—formally or informally—to its ideological goals. Among them are:

American Muslim Council (AMC)

Cordoba Initiative

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)

Muslim American Society (MAS)

North American Islamic Trust (NAIT)

Muslim Students Association (MSA), national and campus chapters

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT)

Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU)

Islamic Relief USA

And several organizations now defunct but historically linked, including the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) and Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP)

And it extends further.

Correlations between Sharia Adherence and Violent Dogma in U.S. Mosques

In 2011, Dr. Mordechai Kedar and David Yerushalmi conducted a random survey of 100 mosques in the United States. Their findings were:

51% contained texts severely advocating violence

30% contained texts moderately advocating violence

19% contained no violent texts

Mosques closely aligned with strict Sharia interpretations were significantly more likely to promote violent doctrines

Since then, the number of mosques in the U.S. has surged. In Texas alone, nearly half a million Muslims reside today, and 48 new mosques were reportedly built in the past two years. There are even proposals for a 400-acre Muslim “city” in Plano, a suburb of Dallas.

Yet many in the West insist there is nothing to worry about—heads remain firmly in the sand.

History shows that when authoritarian ideologies declare their intentions, we would be wise to listen. Before World War II, Hitler repeatedly signaled his plans. He annexed Austria in 1938, then marched into the Sudetenland under the pretext of protecting ethnic Germans. Later that year, he met with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who emerged proclaiming “peace for our time.” Months later in 1939, Hitler seized the rest of Czechoslovakia, and his invasion of Poland soon followed.

More recently, Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia in 2008, annexed Crimea in 2014, and launched a full-scale invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2022. The pattern is familiar.

The Muslim Brotherhood, backed by Qatar, has openly articulated its vision: penetrating Western societies through mass immigration, promoting Sharia, and gradually reshaping cultural norms through academia and activism. We saw elements of this during the coordinated anti-Israel, anti-Jewish demonstrations that erupted before the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre had even ended.

As the New York Post in 2021:

“Qatar has allegedly pumped more than $20 billion into American colleges… as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s decades-long plan to infiltrate the US and ‘destroy’ democracy from within…”

And:

“The Qatar Foundation… has been injecting tens of billions of dollars into institutions to help the Sunni Islamist group carve out toeholds in the educational system.”

Despite this, Trump maintains unusually close ties with Qatar. It is difficult to understand. He has also expressed admiration for Syria’s new leader, Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda member implicated in directing suicide bombings. There are also reports now that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terrorist group is operating in Syria and is protected by the new government.

Something about this entire situation simply does not add up. The Brotherhood and its affiliates are exploiting Trump’s desire to be seen as a global peacemaker. It is deeply misguided. The Brotherhood has been explicit about its aims: it does not seek peace with the West—it seeks dominance and submission.