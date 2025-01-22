I grew up in a time where if you did the crime, you did the time—in prison. Today, so much of that has gone by the wayside. Crimes that were misdemeanours resulted in people going to jail. Meanwhile, many who have committed genuine crimes have gone free without a care. Lady Justice used to be blind, but now she, with a wink and a nod, metes out justice, depending on one's political proclivities. We've lost our way in this world of moral relativism.

Take the case of Dr Simone Gold, doing her American right to protest in front of the Capital Building on January 6, 2021. She had the bad luck of being welcomed into the capital building with others by the police. Technically, it is the people's building, but on that day, it was off-limits. A couple of months later, the FBI, in full riot gear, showed up at her house and arrested her. She was tried and put in prison for four months for trespassing. Many others, especially those on the right, were similarly persecuted for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The pardons meted out by Joe Biden to family members, including his son and friends with close ties to the family, was a way to cover for the Biden family's criminality. We know Biden reaped huge rewards with countries like Ukraine and China's buying influence. Biden also gave America the middle finger by pardoning Anthony Fauci. Here is a pardon without a prosecution for a crime, but just in case there may be a crime. It is an admission of Fauci's guilt because if he did nothing wrong, why would you pardon him before any charges were laid? We know that Fauci lied to Congress, and many believe he is the power behind the gain-of-function research that led to the COVID-19 virus.

Biden isn't the only one giving people a pass. Donald Trump made some good executive orders on the first day, including withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization due to failed COVID-19 policies. However, that is just tinkering around the edges. There is no mention of the COVID-19 vaccines and their damage. Why did he not, at the very minimum, freeze the mRNA shots until further assessment can be determined as to their safety?

Rancourt et al., in this paper, estimated worldwide deaths to be up to 17 million. Alessandria et al. reported a 37% reduction in life expectancy for those who received two or more shots. There is no doubt this toxin has killed many people. Many eminent doctors and scientists have stated that the mRNA injections must be stopped; they are a faulty product. So, where is Trump on this? Unsurprisingly, he won't go there as his baby, Operation Warp Speed, is off limits, and that's tragic and speaks to his character flaw.

There is so much evidence now that the COVID-19 shots have been a catastrophe, killing millions around the world. If we compare the statistics to World War 2, when there was a total of 15 million soldiers killed, the COVID-19 'vaccines' equal or exceed that figure. Yet, Trump cannot bring himself to address this genocide.

The other major issue playing out is the hostage situation in Gaza. If someone broke into your home and raped, then kidnapped your daughters and held them for ransom, you would probably pay any financial price to get them back. You wouldn't, however, expect that every terrorist or mass murderer be released from prison. You also wouldn't expect people to blame your daughters, saying that they wore skirts that were too short or showed too much cleavage. Yet this is what has transpired with the Israeli hostages. We succumbed to moral relativism, giving Hamas stature by making a 'deal'.

Contrary to the mass media hype about Trump saying, "All hell will break loose if Hamas doesn't release the hostages", it's all about Trump getting his Inauguration Day glory. How many hostages and when? Notice Trump is now silent? This 'deal' demonstrates that Hamas has won, and Israel is humiliated, with Trump's envoy Witkoff a significant reason. It's well known that he pressured Netanyahu, who is now complicit in Hamas' victory. Listen to what Witkoff says in this interview with Sean Hannity.

Qatar is doing "God's work." Really? Qatar has fueled Hamas financially, housed its leaders and continues to infiltrate universities in the West with its Islamist ideology. Instead of Trump putting the screws to them, he put the screws to Israel to secure a falsehood.

Let's look at the deal. Over a 42-day period in which Israel ceases its action against Hamas and in which Hamas gets increasing amounts of aid, there will be a total of 33 hostages released, with approximately 2,000 terrorists released from Israeli prisons. Some of them are mass killers blowing people up in buses. Releasing them guarantees more civilian deaths.

Even after the release––assuming it goes through––of the 33 hostages, then they will slow-walk the release of the remaining hostages, which could take many months. In the meantime, Hamas will reconstitute itself.

Israel and the U.S. have capitulated. Israel has lost because its two aims have not been met. One was freeing all the hostages. The other was to destroy Hamas permanently so the genocidal entity could never again slaughter innocent civilians. But that won't happen now. Hamas is declaring victory because they, in fact, have survived, and to make matters worse, they have instilled psychological warfare on the Israeli public. Hamas is still in control of Gaza. How can we say there is justice when the perpetrators of mass killings are in control?

During the Iran hostage crisis in 1979-80, Ronald Reagan didn't have to say much; he negotiated an $8 billion settlement for the release of the hostages and that occurred upon his inauguration.

One of Trump's problems is that he opens his mouth too much. How would he back up, "All hell will break loose?" It was just a cynical play and ego-driven statement with the coercion of Netanyahu to look powerful on Inauguration Day. The trouble is that all the elation about Trump can quickly and unexpectedly move the other way, as we saw in 2020 with the advent of COVID-19. It may be that Trump's credibility may go up in flames. Don't get too elated.