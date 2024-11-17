Over the years there has been a lot of confusion regarding chiropractic’s role in health care. Statements like chiropractors removing a cause of dis-ease were taken to mean chiropractors cure the cause of disease. However, there is a difference between dis-ease and disease. There is also more than one cause for either state. Firstly, it’s essential to define your terminology. So what is the difference between Dis-ease and Disease.

Dis-ease is a state of abnormal function in the body, a lack of harmony. Conversely, if the body functions properly, it is in a state of Ease.

Disease is an identifiable disorder in the body that is associated with a set of signs or symptoms. However, the disease can also be present without symptoms. A typical example is cancer, a disease state that can metastasize in the body years before it is detected or shows any obvious symptoms.

So, where does chiropractic fit into the picture? Chiropractors focus on a condition known as Vertebral Subluxation, a type of spinal malfunction that, by definition, is a cause of dis-ease. By addressing this condition, chiropractors aim to restore the body to a state of Ease.

Look at the x-ray image below.

Can you spot it? How does this fit in to what I have described? Is it Dis-ease or Disease?