Last weekend, the Children's Health Fund premiered the movie Vaxxed III: Authorized To Kill. This was the third in the trilogy exposing the COVID-19 'vaccines' and vaccination in general. Vaxxed III focused on COVID-19.

In this film, Polly Tommy, the producer, continued on her tour across America in a converted motor home, this time in a larger vehicle. Along the way, she came across many people who shared their testimonies of what happened to them or their loved ones due to the COVID-19 vaccination program.

From my perspective, the film was broken up into four parts:

The ‘Vaccine’ Misinformation

We saw how, from many different directions, there was an overwhelming effort to portray COVID-19 'vaccines' as the embodiment of the savior of humanity. They showed clips of Trump stating, "The vaccines are a medical miracle." Kamala Harris, the VP, repeated that everyone should get vaccinated and that "they are safe and effective."

The secondary strategy was to have government officials and the media lambast the anti-vaxxers with mockery and even threats. People such as Howard Stern, Dolly Parton, Keith Olbermann, and Stephen Colbert ridiculed 'anti-vaxxers.' Then there was the godfather of the Covid calamity, Fauci, who spewed lies throughout the pandemic and was wrong on every issue.

The movie displayed the tyranny of politicians with lies and deception that would have landed many in jail in a just world. Instead, those who took the 'vaccines' were imprisoned by the hellish effects of a toxic jab.

The ‘Vaccine’ Damage

"The customer is always right" is an old saying that rings true eternally. Unfortunately, too often, medical doctors ignore or discount what patients tell them. When patients reveal that their lives are radically altered within hours or days of receiving a 'vaccine,' believe them. To doctors who don't quit pushing the 'vaccines,' you are doing a disservice to humanity.

There were many interviews with people who willingly came to the Vaxxed III bus and told the world about their suffering. Many had tragically lost family members; men, women and children. This part of the film was overwhelming in its projection of the emotional trauma suffered by so many.

There were many signing their names on the outside of the bus, including the dates of deaths of lost ones. If just one large bus traveling across the U.S. could garner so many names, can you imagine the actual number of how many people were injured and killed by the jabs?

The Hospital Killings

Everyone knows that the U.S. medical system is broken. During COVID-19, there was so much corruption in the hospital systems that it defied belief. Many hospitals were guided by financial motives rather than what was in the best interests of patients.

For example, hospitals were paid extra by the Medicare system for every positive diagnosis of Covid-19. They were also paid more if their patients were put on ventilators. The ventilators, in fact, caused the unnecessary deaths of many.

The film had interviews with registered nurses and some doctors who were brave enough to reveal the extent of the criminality. People were put on ventilators against the wishes of family members, only to find that their loved ones died. Others were given medications like Remdisivir and Precedex. Hospitals were paid extra for using these drugs, and they literally killed patients because these are dangerous and toxic drugs. At the same time, they prevented patients from using Ivermectin, which studies have shown would have saved lives.

The fact that so many nurses spoke out on this indicates what a serious problem hospital protocols were, yet no one took action except to fire anyone who bucked the trend.

Debunking the Narrative And The Future

The latter part of the movie ended on a positive note. Doctors, nurses, and patients were interviewed about their general views on vaccination. Many who had been on board with the medical indoctrination of the necessity of vaccines were adamant about never again submitting to these injections.

There was also a recognition that the whole medical system is broken and that hospitals prioritize profits over patients. The movie is a testament to continuing the fight for medical autonomy and health freedom.

The movie is still available on Children's Health Defense.