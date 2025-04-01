Today, I was walking my dog and met a neighbour who has a dog that loves to play with mine. For some reason, the owner started asking me if I had heard about all the measles cases in Texas. She knew we would be in Texas in about a month. She then proceeded to tell me that the measles outbreak is what happens when you have all these anti-vaxers who think they're smarter than the medical authorities. I told her that the outbreak could be linked to the huge number of illegals who have crossed the Texas border until Trump effectively sealed the border to the extent that it can be sealed.

It was 7:00 a.m., so I wasn't in the mood to start off the day with having to do a dissertation on the problem with vaccines. I told her that in the 1950s, I had whooping cough, measles, German measles, and mumps with no vaccine, so I was confident of lifelong immunity. Her retort was that if people just did the right thing, all would be well. At this point, I knew there was no point in further pursuing the discussion.

Shanticia did what she thought was right on her baby's 12-month check-up. Because she had missed getting her baby vaccinated at six months of age, the doctors, in their wisdom, decided to give her not one, not two, but 6 vaccines at once. Within 12 hours, her baby was dead. This was death by lethal injections that no one thought for even a moment might not be a good idea. Also, the parents were not informed of potential side effects more likely to happen since the baby had a cold and was suffering from constipation.

Please read Steve Kirsch's newsletter and the parents' interview with Polly Tommy. One autopsy has been performed, and he is arranging a second one.

The story should sicken anyone with a heart. It's not an isolated occurrence. We saw with the COVID-19 injections that many died, and we don't actually know the numbers because while many died within the first two weeks of their injection, others died weeks or months later. The problem is the accumulation of spike protein, along with the lipid nanoparticles which contain the mRNA payload. We know these agents damage organs and tissues far removed from the site of injection. An autopsy is the only definitive proof of vaccine-induced death.

They studied 35 cases at Heidelberg University of people who had died suddenly at home. In five of those, they definitely determined that the cause was myocarditis, which has been established as a significant side effect of the COVID-19 'vaccines'.

"Cases of myocarditis have previously been documented after immunization against smallpox or influenza in the vaccine adverse events reporting system. Recently, unusual cases of (epi-)myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccines have been documented [4]. These were clinically observed and diagnosed by laboratory and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, predominantly in males under 30 years of age."

"Through our autopsy-based approach, we identified five cases of lymphocytic myocarditis in persons, who were unexpectedly found dead at home within the first week following mRNA-mediated anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunization."

So, autopsies can confirm that death due to vaccines is very real. Even an autopsy which absolves a vaccine may not be 100% accurate because sometimes an underlying health problems may complicate the results.

"The results of our study demonstrate the necessity of postmortem investigations on all fatalities following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines. In 13 out of 18 cases, deaths were attributed to preexisting pathological changes."

This paper mentions that in almost 30% of the cases investigated, the cause was definitely the COVID-19 'vaccines'.

"Based on the autopsy findings and all available data, no other cause of death except myocarditis was identified in any of the cases presented here. Hence, myocarditis has to be considered the likely cause of death."

I firmly believe that if autopsies were done within a few months of anyone dying following vaccination, there would be much more confirmatory data on the extent of the deaths caused by vaccines. Of course, authorities are hesitant to do that because, in the magical world of vaccines, they are always safe and effective.

Even if we don't consider deaths, what about the adverse events from vaccines, not just the COVID-19 shots but the whole host of childhood vaccines?

For several decades, I have seen the results of vaccination in children and what it does to their health. I saw it in my practice, and other chiropractors have seen the same effects, especially since the onslaught of more vaccines and their cocktail of chemicals, including Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative used in vaccines.

A study in 2020 compared the health of vaccinated children to unvaccinated children in the first three years of life. The data was compiled from several thousand children from three pediatric practices. As the authors stated in their introduction, children between birth and age 6 receive 36 doses of vaccines according to the CDC schedule. This onslaught has accelerated since the 1990s.

The study looked at five different areas of health for comparative purposes.

The chart shows significantly better health outcomes for unvaccinated children. This is no surprise to me. I saw this with my children and in many of my patients when they were small.

So all this begs the question, why get your kids vaccinated? Especially egregious is why inject your children with the COVID-19 genetic serum when COVID is much milder than the flu for children. At the very least, vaccines should be optional and not mandated as a requirement to enter school. Also every parent should get full disclosure with a list of all the potential side effects of any vaccine injection. They should have a document to take home, sign and return, or they could have an online document to sign, acknowledging that they understand the risk. If you have had your child vaccinated and think they work, what are you worried about if the next child is not?