When Robert F. Kennedy announced, to much fanfare in early 2025, that “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) would be a major focus of the administration, many of us thought real change was coming. The emphasis was on improving the health of American children, especially given the rise in chronic illness over the past several decades. At the time, I believed this might include a serious reconsideration of the expanding childhood vaccination schedule.

As time went on, however, I became increasingly skeptical, as reflected in earlier posts like “RFK Jr sold out” and “Where are you RFK Jr?”

I can’t say I’m surprised. Despite his long-standing anti-vaccine advocacy as head of Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy’s role as head of HHS seems to have been reduced to minor, peripheral efforts. There’s a reason I suspected this might happen.

What Trump wants, Trump gets. During the COVID-19 pandemic—particularly after the launch of Operation Warp Speed—Trump repeatedly praised it as one of his greatest accomplishments. He has claimed on multiple occasions that it saved 100 million lives and has even recently praised Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. There has been little acknowledgment, in his messaging, of any negative consequences associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

We’ve heard Kennedy speak extensively about environmental toxins and improving food quality—both worthwhile goals—but very little about vaccines. Meanwhile, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has reportedly been rendered defunct following a judicial ruling that it was not properly empaneled. As a result, some recent vaccine schedule recommendations, such as the hepatitis B vaccine at birth, have been described by Dr. Robert Malone as “null and void.” It’s perhaps no coincidence that Dr. Malone has since resigned his position.

In a recent interview, Dr. Malone suggested there is an unspoken directive to avoid discussing vaccines as part of MAHA policy. If true, it reinforces the idea that contradicting Trump’s positions carries consequences.

There are also claims that Dr. Marty Makary, head of the FDA, has blocked warnings related to infant deaths allegedly linked to vaccines. Whether accurate or not, it reflects a broader concern that decision-making power is concentrated among a small group, including political leadership, pharmaceutical companies, and organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Adding to this, Trump has appointed Dr. Erica Schwartz as the next head of the CDC. A retired rear admiral in the U.S. military, her credentials are notable—but she has also supported vaccine mandates, including for influenza and COVID-19, which raises questions for those expecting a shift in policy direction.

Dr. Malone has said that his time on the inside gave him insight into political allegiances and the influence of public opinion, particularly polling that suggests anti-vaccine positions are unpopular with mainstream America. If that’s the case, it suggests little has fundamentally changed. For some, it may feel as though the principles they valued have been set aside in favor of political and financial expediency.