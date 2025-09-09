Vaccines are Amazing: What Trump’s Comments Mean for Vaccine Discourse
At a recent news conference a reporter asked President Trump what he thought about Florida moving to removedchildhood vaccination mandates. Instead of giving a clear answer, as so often, he gave a one minute diffuse rambling about the glories of vaccines.
“Some vaccines are so amazing…A lot of people think Covid is amazing….Vaccines work, they pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all.”
At no point in this statement is there even the slightest acknowledgment that there could be any issues with vaccines—particularly the COVID-19 shots. Nearly five years after the rollout of the mRNA vaccines, you'd expect Trump to at least recognize that even his own CDC has walked back earlier claims of perfection. They now list myocarditis as a known serious adverse event.
Is Trump completely unaware—or just unwilling to admit—there have been widespread reports of problems?
Journalist Sharyl Attkisson has compiled a list fromcVaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federal database.
1. 226,457 Temperature regulation, fever (88,547), chills (78,432), sweating, flushing, hypo- or hyper- thermia
2. 174,793 Skin-related conditions
3. 164,200 Movement, muscle, nerve, neuropathy, numbness, and paralysis-related conditions
4. 139,395 Pain, discomfort, tenderness, location not specified or extremity (56,411)
5. 137,499 Feeling “abnormal,” tired, fatigue, malaise, weak, chronic fatigue syndrome
6. 121,538 Injection site bleeding, bruising, warm, weakness, swelling, pain, rash, issues
7. 111,549 Headache including migraine, thunderclap
8. 80,416 Heart events (other than heart attack and bleeding) including myocarditis and pericarditis
9. 77,976 Lung and respiratory-related
10. 76,837 Dizzy, fainting, fall, concussion, vertigo, loss of consciousness
11. 60,655 Nausea
12. 48,882 Arthritis; joint or bone pain including jaw (1,718)
13. 40,415 Abdominal pain, discomfort; gastric inflammation, problems; intestine or colon injury, colostomy; diarrhea (19,339); indigestion (1,275); diverticulitis-related (246); Crohn’s autoimmune disease (106); Celiac autoimmune disease (19); C-Diff (62)
14. 34,589 Covid-19 after vaccination (17,795), Covid-19 positive (13,019), complications (1,224) Covid-19 pneumonia (1,200), suspected Covid-19 (689), asymptomatic Covid-19 (426), post-acute Covid-19 syndrome (236)
15. 32,023 Blood: clots, bleeding including in heart and brain; including Brain stroke Aneurysm, Thrombosis, Embolis, and Myocardial infarction (heart attack)
16. 29,661 Product issues: given to inappropriate age (7,946), storage error (6,803), inappropriate product distribution schedule (5,896), dose omission issue (2,063), poor quality product (2,029), preparation error (1,559), incorrect route (738), wrong product (687), incorrect formulation (581), inappropriate site (582), administration error (460), use issue (317)
17. 31,720 Mood, memory, depression, attention, nervousness, anxiety, confusion, and agitation
18. 24,223 Swelling, location not specified
19. 23,629 Vomiting
20. 21,951 Mouth and lip injury, swelling, ulceration, pain, spasm, difficulty or pain swallowing
21. 18,427 Sleep disorders, insomnia, paralysis, attacks, terror, sleepiness, narcolepsy
22. 14,213 Hearing disorders, tinnitus (10,090), deafness (2,244), loss (1,117)
23. 13,354 Vision disorders, blurred (5,376), impaired (2,975), blindness (1,211), light or color issues, altered, double, loss, abnormal
24. 10,893 Eye or eyelid pain, swelling, itch, infection, detachment, hemorrhage, movement disorder
25. 10,562 Throat irritation, tightness
26. 10,318 Menstrual-related: heavy (2,645), painful, irregular, short, absent, abnormal period
27. 9,065 Decreased appetite, abnormal weight loss
28. 9,038 Neck pain, injury, mass
29. 8,686 Taste loss, distortion, disorder
30. 8,322 Condition aggravated
31. 8,164 Death
32. 7,634 Face injury, swelling, pain
33. 7,521 Flu-like illness
34. 7,270 Brain-related, injury other than bleeding or stroke including brain tumors
35. 6,339 Herpes-related, shingles (5,414), chicken pox (68)
36. 6,055 Tongue swelling, abnormal, blister, paralysis, spasm, cyst
37. 6,036 Ear congestion, discomfort, infection, disorder
38. 4,940 Hypertension, high blood pressure
39. 4,937 Dry, thirsty, dehydrated
40. 4,918 Axillary (armpit) pain, mass
41. 4,539 Impaired work ability
42. 4,527 Immediate post-injection reaction
43. 3,557 Bladder, urinary tract infection, incontinence, discomfort
44. 3,412 Smell loss, disorders
45. 3,187 Speech disorders, loss of ability, hoarse, discomfort, stammering, stuttering
46. 3,013 Kidney injury, diabetes, abnormalities, failure
47. 2,210 Inflammation, not specified
48. 2,056 Breast pain, swelling, tenderness
49. 2,023 Oxygen abnormal, hypoxia, brain damage
50. 1,844 Pregnancy-related
51. 1,803 Anaphylactic reaction or shock
52. 1,724 Induration, hardening of soft tissue
53. 1,408 Peripheral coldness (limbs)
54. 1,281 Sneezing
55. 1,073 Canker sores
56. 1,025 Oral herpes
57. 1,023 Tooth-related issues
58. 926 Appendicitis, perforated, appendectomy
59. 783 Sensory disturbance
60. 731 Hair loss
61. 725 Genital-related, pain, swelling, discomfort, rash, cyst, burning, enlarged, bleeding (353); vulva (372); testicular or scrotal pain, swelling, discomfort, disorder (247); penile (56)
62. 693 Vein disorders, vasculitis
63. 675 Sepsis, damaging response to infection
64. 627 Groin or pelvic pain
65. 567 Cancer-related including: lymphoma (225), leukemia (134), metastatic (49), white blood cell (20), prostate (18), colon or colorectal (20), pancreatic (12), thyroid (10), ovarian (8)
66. 552 Glossitis and glossdynia, burning mouth or tongue
67. 522 Liver failure, issues
68. 478 Thyroid pain, mass, hypo- or hyper- thyroidism
69. 468 Hyperaesthesia, increased sensitivity of one or more senses
70. 438 Lupus, misc. autoimmune-related
71. 338 Mechanical ventilation
72. 306 Pancreas problems, failure, pancreatic, not counting cancer
73. 277 Salivary gland pain and issues, cyst, hyper secretion, mass
74. 153 Spleen disorders
75. 83 Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome
76. 79 Adrenal, endocrine cyst, mass, bleeding, disorder, Addison’s disease (27)
77. 72 Coma
78. 60 Ulcer
79. 20 Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
80. 11 Children or males abnormally growing female breasts, gynecomastia
The 80 classifications in the list are well documented. Trump is not a medical doctor, but where has he been. We’ve all know someone who sustained adverse events. Does he think it’s trivial?
Now we have further confirmation of DNA contamination of the COVID-19 vials.
Methodological Considerations Regarding the Quantification of DNA Impurities in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Comirnaty®
Researchers found that mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times. What they also found was that DNA impurities are integrated into the lipid nanoparticles which are transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient. The danger of course is that DNA fragments can be incorporated into the DNA genome.
But apparently, none of this matters—because according to Trump, “vaccines are amazing,” and “they’re not controversial.” What was also notable about the White House meeting was the presence of Bill Gates––Mr Vaccine and purveyor of population control.
That’s the end of the discussion?
