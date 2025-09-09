At a recent news conference a reporter asked President Trump what he thought about Florida moving to removedchildhood vaccination mandates. Instead of giving a clear answer, as so often, he gave a one minute diffuse rambling about the glories of vaccines.

Watch:

“Some vaccines are so amazing…A lot of people think Covid is amazing….Vaccines work, they pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all.”

At no point in this statement is there even the slightest acknowledgment that there could be any issues with vaccines—particularly the COVID-19 shots. Nearly five years after the rollout of the mRNA vaccines, you'd expect Trump to at least recognize that even his own CDC has walked back earlier claims of perfection. They now list myocarditis as a known serious adverse event.

Is Trump completely unaware—or just unwilling to admit—there have been widespread reports of problems?

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson has compiled a list fromcVaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federal database.

1. 226,457 Temperature regulation, fever (88,547), chills (78,432), sweating, flushing, hypo- or hyper- thermia

2. 174,793 Skin-related conditions

3. 164,200 Movement, muscle, nerve, neuropathy, numbness, and paralysis-related conditions

4. 139,395 Pain, discomfort, tenderness, location not specified or extremity (56,411)

5. 137,499 Feeling “abnormal,” tired, fatigue, malaise, weak, chronic fatigue syndrome

6. 121,538 Injection site bleeding, bruising, warm, weakness, swelling, pain, rash, issues

7. 111,549 Headache including migraine, thunderclap

8. 80,416 Heart events (other than heart attack and bleeding) including myocarditis and pericarditis

9. 77,976 Lung and respiratory-related

10. 76,837 Dizzy, fainting, fall, concussion, vertigo, loss of consciousness

11. 60,655 Nausea

12. 48,882 Arthritis; joint or bone pain including jaw (1,718)

13. 40,415 Abdominal pain, discomfort; gastric inflammation, problems; intestine or colon injury, colostomy; diarrhea (19,339); indigestion (1,275); diverticulitis-related (246); Crohn’s autoimmune disease (106); Celiac autoimmune disease (19); C-Diff (62)

14. 34,589 Covid-19 after vaccination (17,795), Covid-19 positive (13,019), complications (1,224) Covid-19 pneumonia (1,200), suspected Covid-19 (689), asymptomatic Covid-19 (426), post-acute Covid-19 syndrome (236)

15. 32,023 Blood: clots, bleeding including in heart and brain; including Brain stroke Aneurysm, Thrombosis, Embolis, and Myocardial infarction (heart attack)

16. 29,661 Product issues: given to inappropriate age (7,946), storage error (6,803), inappropriate product distribution schedule (5,896), dose omission issue (2,063), poor quality product (2,029), preparation error (1,559), incorrect route (738), wrong product (687), incorrect formulation (581), inappropriate site (582), administration error (460), use issue (317)

17. 31,720 Mood, memory, depression, attention, nervousness, anxiety, confusion, and agitation

18. 24,223 Swelling, location not specified

19. 23,629 Vomiting

20. 21,951 Mouth and lip injury, swelling, ulceration, pain, spasm, difficulty or pain swallowing

21. 18,427 Sleep disorders, insomnia, paralysis, attacks, terror, sleepiness, narcolepsy

22. 14,213 Hearing disorders, tinnitus (10,090), deafness (2,244), loss (1,117)

23. 13,354 Vision disorders, blurred (5,376), impaired (2,975), blindness (1,211), light or color issues, altered, double, loss, abnormal

24. 10,893 Eye or eyelid pain, swelling, itch, infection, detachment, hemorrhage, movement disorder

25. 10,562 Throat irritation, tightness

26. 10,318 Menstrual-related: heavy (2,645), painful, irregular, short, absent, abnormal period

27. 9,065 Decreased appetite, abnormal weight loss

28. 9,038 Neck pain, injury, mass

29. 8,686 Taste loss, distortion, disorder

30. 8,322 Condition aggravated

31. 8,164 Death

32. 7,634 Face injury, swelling, pain

33. 7,521 Flu-like illness

34. 7,270 Brain-related, injury other than bleeding or stroke including brain tumors

35. 6,339 Herpes-related, shingles (5,414), chicken pox (68)

36. 6,055 Tongue swelling, abnormal, blister, paralysis, spasm, cyst

37. 6,036 Ear congestion, discomfort, infection, disorder

38. 4,940 Hypertension, high blood pressure

39. 4,937 Dry, thirsty, dehydrated

40. 4,918 Axillary (armpit) pain, mass

41. 4,539 Impaired work ability

42. 4,527 Immediate post-injection reaction

43. 3,557 Bladder, urinary tract infection, incontinence, discomfort

44. 3,412 Smell loss, disorders

45. 3,187 Speech disorders, loss of ability, hoarse, discomfort, stammering, stuttering

46. 3,013 Kidney injury, diabetes, abnormalities, failure

47. 2,210 Inflammation, not specified

48. 2,056 Breast pain, swelling, tenderness

49. 2,023 Oxygen abnormal, hypoxia, brain damage

50. 1,844 Pregnancy-related

51. 1,803 Anaphylactic reaction or shock

52. 1,724 Induration, hardening of soft tissue

53. 1,408 Peripheral coldness (limbs)

54. 1,281 Sneezing

55. 1,073 Canker sores

56. 1,025 Oral herpes

57. 1,023 Tooth-related issues

58. 926 Appendicitis, perforated, appendectomy

59. 783 Sensory disturbance

60. 731 Hair loss

61. 725 Genital-related, pain, swelling, discomfort, rash, cyst, burning, enlarged, bleeding (353); vulva (372); testicular or scrotal pain, swelling, discomfort, disorder (247); penile (56)

62. 693 Vein disorders, vasculitis

63. 675 Sepsis, damaging response to infection

64. 627 Groin or pelvic pain

65. 567 Cancer-related including: lymphoma (225), leukemia (134), metastatic (49), white blood cell (20), prostate (18), colon or colorectal (20), pancreatic (12), thyroid (10), ovarian (8)

66. 552 Glossitis and glossdynia, burning mouth or tongue

67. 522 Liver failure, issues

68. 478 Thyroid pain, mass, hypo- or hyper- thyroidism

69. 468 Hyperaesthesia, increased sensitivity of one or more senses

70. 438 Lupus, misc. autoimmune-related

71. 338 Mechanical ventilation

72. 306 Pancreas problems, failure, pancreatic, not counting cancer

73. 277 Salivary gland pain and issues, cyst, hyper secretion, mass

74. 153 Spleen disorders

75. 83 Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome

76. 79 Adrenal, endocrine cyst, mass, bleeding, disorder, Addison’s disease (27)

77. 72 Coma

78. 60 Ulcer

79. 20 Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

80. 11 Children or males abnormally growing female breasts, gynecomastia

The 80 classifications in the list are well documented. Trump is not a medical doctor, but where has he been. We’ve all know someone who sustained adverse events. Does he think it’s trivial?

Now we have further confirmation of DNA contamination of the COVID-19 vials.

Researchers found that mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times. What they also found was that DNA impurities are integrated into the lipid nanoparticles which are transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient. The danger of course is that DNA fragments can be incorporated into the DNA genome.

But apparently, none of this matters—because according to Trump, “vaccines are amazing,” and “they’re not controversial.” What was also notable about the White House meeting was the presence of Bill Gates––Mr Vaccine and purveyor of population control.

That’s the end of the discussion?